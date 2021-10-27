English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
US President Joe Biden (Photo:id.usembassy.gov)
US President Joe Biden (Photo:id.usembassy.gov)

Biden Announces New Initiatives to Expand US-ASEAN Strategic Partnership

English asean united states indo-pacific
Antara • 27 October 2021 21:05
Jakarta: United States (US) President Joe Biden expressed intent to offer up to US$102 million in new-fangled initiatives to expand the US-ASEAN strategic partnership.
 
Biden made the announcement at a virtual meeting with leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member states and the ASEAN Secretary General for the annual US-ASEAN Summit held on Tuesday.
 
The new initiative for expansion of the US-ASEAN strategic partnership is aimed at supporting the region’s recovery from COVID-19, addressing the climate crisis, promoting economic growth, and developing human capital, according to a written statement issued by the US Embassy in Jakarta on Wednesday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


At the virtual US-ASEAN Summit, Biden reaffirmed US commitment to strengthening partnership with the ASEAN as well as to its centrality and applauded the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific.
 
Biden also underscored the enduring commitment of the United States to the region and pledged to deepen cooperation to take on challenges that encompassed working with allies and partners to defend against threats to the international rules-based order and to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific.
 
"The relationship between the United States and ASEAN is vital for the future of all one billion of our people. Our partnership is essential in maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific, which has been the foundation of our shared security and prosperity for many decades," he affirmed.
 
"The United States strongly supports the ASEAN Outlook and the Indo-Pacific — on the Indo-Pacific and the rules-based regional order," he added.
 
Moreover, President Biden underlined the importance of a strategic partnership between the United States and ASEAN, highlighting new efforts to expand high-level U.S.-ASEAN cooperation in health, climate, energy, transportation, and gender empowerment.
 
He reiterated the U.S. commitment to ending the COVID-19 pandemic and building back better to prepare for the next, including making available more than 40 million vaccine doses and over US$200 million in emergency health and humanitarian assistance to ASEAN member states to fight COVID-19.
 
He also pressed for bold action to strengthen health systems and health security as well as mitigate the climate crisis in addition to reaffirming US support to build back better and drive a green recovery. 
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
President Jokowi Urges ASEAN, Australia to Continue Building Trust

President Jokowi Urges ASEAN, Australia to Continue Building Trust

English
president joko widodo
Energy Crisis Opens up Opportunity for Investment in Indonesia: Minister

Energy Crisis Opens up Opportunity for Investment in Indonesia: Minister

English
energy
Finance Minister Optimistic of Indonesia Clocking 4% Growth by 2021-End

Finance Minister Optimistic of Indonesia Clocking 4% Growth by 2021-End

English
finance
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
BMKG Ingatkan Potensi Bencana Akibat Hujan Lebat
Nasional

BMKG Ingatkan Potensi Bencana Akibat Hujan Lebat

Voice of Baceprot, Band Metal Hijaber Asal Garut Gelar Tur Eropa
Hiburan

Voice of Baceprot, Band Metal Hijaber Asal Garut Gelar Tur Eropa

Pemerintah Janjikan Produksi Tembaga Freeport di Papua Naik hingga 4 Juta Ton
Ekonomi

Pemerintah Janjikan Produksi Tembaga Freeport di Papua Naik hingga 4 Juta Ton

Biden Sebut Nama Trump 24 Kali di Virginia, Soal Apa Saja?
Internasional

Biden Sebut Nama Trump 24 Kali di Virginia, Soal Apa Saja?

Liga 1: Tekuk Persiraja, Madura United Kembali ke Jalur Kemenangan
Olahraga

Liga 1: Tekuk Persiraja, Madura United Kembali ke Jalur Kemenangan

UGM Masih di Puncak, Ini Daftar 20 Kampus Terbaik di Indonesia Versi UniRank 2021
Pendidikan

UGM Masih di Puncak, Ini Daftar 20 Kampus Terbaik di Indonesia Versi UniRank 2021

Tercyduk, Hyundai Creta Mulai Wara-Wiri Di Jalanan
Otomotif

Tercyduk, Hyundai Creta Mulai Wara-Wiri Di Jalanan

Gamer Dunia Sudah Bisa Main Pikmin Bloom
Teknologi

Gamer Dunia Sudah Bisa Main Pikmin Bloom

Hotel Milik Donald Trump Dijual Rp5,2 Triliun
Properti

Hotel Milik Donald Trump Dijual Rp5,2 Triliun

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!