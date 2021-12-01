English  
Migrants are also provided with COVID-19 information to minimize vaccine hesitancy.
Cambodia Provides COVID-19 Vaccinations for Migrants

English covid-19 vaccine covid-19 cases vaccination cambodia
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 01 December 2021 15:52
Phnom Penh: The International Organization for Migration (IOM) and its partners have worked under the leadership of the Government of Cambodia to support the national immunization effort to vaccinate all eligible people in the country including the vulnerable groups such as migrants and those living in the border areas. 
 
The country has had an impressive record of COVID-19 vaccination coverage, with over 96% of the adult population aged 18 years old and over having received a second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
 
Since the start of the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out globally, IOM has been advocating for the inclusion of migrants in vaccination efforts. 

Around 3,900 migrants in Banteay Meanchey, Oddor Meanchey and Battambang provinces have received jabs since the vaccination drive began in September 2021 and it will continue till at least the end of the year.
 
The move is a crucial step towards protecting and safeguarding migrants and communities in the key provinces migrant workers return to from Thailand or use for transiting to their home communities. 
 
More than 260,000 migrant workers have returned to Cambodia from Thailand since the beginning of the pandemic crisis in March 2020. 
 
Cambodian migrant workers in Thailand are often engaged in irregular informal employment with no official documentation and limited access to health care facilities. 
 
Back home in Cambodia, migrants are considered one the most vulnerable populations impacted by COVID-19 pandemic, with economic hardships and limited access to information constituting main barriers to their access to essential health services.
 
"We are grateful to the Royal Government of Cambodia on the rapid, fair and equitable access to vaccines for all and the inclusion of migrants, regardless of their status, in their national COVID-19 vaccination programmes and other public health interventions," said Kristin Parco, IOM’s Chief of Mission in Cambodia, in a press release on Wednesday.
 
Migrants tested negative for COVID-19 infection receive their vaccines in provincial quarantine centres, where they are required to complete a mandatory quarantine after crossing the border. 
 
IOM, with the support from Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC), has assisted Banteay Meanchey and Battambang Provincial Health Departments in accelerating the COVID-19 vaccination efforts for returning migrants from Thailand. 
 
The overall objective is to ensure that returning migrant workers can access the COVID-19 vaccine and receive at least the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine before returning to their home communities. 
 
Migrants are also provided with COVID-19 information to minimize vaccine hesitancy through communication campaigns run by Village Health Support Groups and local health centres. 
 
During the events, local village or commune chiefs promote COVID-19 prevention information and answer any questions community members may have about COVID-19 vaccines.
 
Cambodia has had more than 119,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and over 2,800 people have died since the start of the pandemic. 
 
(WAH)
