United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres (Photo: UN Photo)
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres (Photo: UN Photo)

UN Chief Condemns Attack on Abu Dhabi Airport, Oil Facility

English united nations middle east military
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 18 January 2022 11:37
New York: United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned Monday’s attacks on Abu Dhabi’s International Airport and the nearby industrial Musaffah area.
 
The attacks reportedly caused several civilian casualties and have been claimed by the Houthis. 
 
Guterres said attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure are prohibited by international humanitarian law.  
 
The Secretary-General called upon all parties to exercise maximum restraint and prevent any escalation amid heightened tensions in the Middle East. 

"There is no military solution to the conflict in Yemen," Guterress stated in a statement on Monday.
 
He urged the parties to engage constructively and without preconditions with his Special Envoy with the aim to advance the political process to reach a comprehensive negotiated settlement to end the conflict in Yemen. 
 
(WAH)
