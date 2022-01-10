English  
Denmark Bolsters WFP Food Assistance to Communities in Myanmar

English Myanmar united nations food
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 10 January 2022 14:44
Yangon: The United Nations (UN) World Food Programme (WFP) has welcomed a contribution of DKK 25 million (USD 3.8 million) from the Government of Denmark for its emergency relief operations in Myanmar.
 
The need for humanitarian assistance has substantially increased following the military takeover in February 2021, compounded by the socio-economic impact of COVID-19.
 
The Danish contribution will substantially reinforce WFP’s life-saving assistance to some 360,000 internally displaced people and other vulnerable families affected by conflict in various states/regions in Myanmar including Chin, Kachin, Rakhine, and Shan states.

"Denmark is pleased to support the important work of WFP in providing essential humanitarian assistance to the people of Myanmar who are in desperate need of help. Unfortunately, there is an increase in needs but we hope the Danish contribution would help serve the certain population of those in dire need," said Anders Graugaard, Head of Mission of the Embassy of Denmark in Myanmar, in a press release on Monday.
 
To help with their urgent food needs in 2022, beneficiaries will receive a basic food basket containing rice, pulses, oil, and salt that meet their daily kilocalorie requirements, or cash with which to buy food at the local market.
 
While continuing support to vulnerable populations in border areas, over the last few weeks WFP managed to deliver relief food assistance to displaced people in Mindat in Chin State as well as Kyauk Htu in Magwe Region, areas that are difficult to access. 
 
Securing sustained access to needy people uprooted by violence in various parts of the country is a major priority for WFP in Myanmar.
 
(WAH)
