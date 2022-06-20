English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong (Photo: twitter/@SenatorWong)
Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong (Photo: twitter/@SenatorWong)

Australia to Support Sri Lanka Meet Food, Healthcare Needs

English Australia sri lanka food health
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 20 June 2022 12:17
Canberra: Australia will provide $50 million in Official Development Assistance to support Sri Lanka meet urgent food and healthcare needs, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong has said.
 
Sri Lanka currently faces its worst economic crisis in seventy years, leading to shortages of food, medicine and fuel.
 
"Australia has a close and long-standing relationship with Sri Lanka. Not only do we want to help the people of Sri Lanka in its time of need, there are also deeper consequences for the region if this crisis continues," Wong said in a press release on Monday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"We will contribute an immediate $22 million to the World Food Programme for emergency food assistance to help three million people in Sri Lanka meet their daily nutritional needs," she added.
 
Australia will also provide $23 million in development assistance to Sri Lanka in 2022-23.
 
This will support health services, and economic recovery, with a strong emphasis on protecting those at risk, especially women and girls.
 
These contributions are in addition to $5 million recently provided to United Nations agencies for Sri Lanka.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
3 Indonesian Short Films Premiere at Europe on Screen 2022

3 Indonesian Short Films Premiere at Europe on Screen 2022

English
film industry
New Zealand PM to Travel to Europe

New Zealand PM to Travel to Europe

English
New Zealand
Jakarta's Active COVID-19 Cases Increase to 4,980

Jakarta's Active COVID-19 Cases Increase to 4,980

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Realisasi KUR Capai Rp147,7 Triliun kepada 3,18 Juta Debitur
Ekonomi

Realisasi KUR Capai Rp147,7 Triliun kepada 3,18 Juta Debitur

Buku dan Musik Buatan Rusia Dilarang di Ruang Publik Ukraina
Internasional

Buku dan Musik Buatan Rusia Dilarang di Ruang Publik Ukraina

Tamara Bleszynski Lapor Polisi Gara-Gara Warisan
Hiburan

Tamara Bleszynski Lapor Polisi Gara-Gara Warisan

PKB: Koalisi dengan Gerindra Lebih Realistis
Nasional

PKB: Koalisi dengan Gerindra Lebih Realistis

Lewandowski Kian Dekat dengan Barcelona
Olahraga

Lewandowski Kian Dekat dengan Barcelona

Diumumkan Hari Ini, Cek Hasil Seleksi PPDB Jabar 2022 Tahap 1 di Ppdb.disdik.jabarprov.go.id
Pendidikan

Diumumkan Hari Ini, Cek Hasil Seleksi PPDB Jabar 2022 Tahap 1 di Ppdb.disdik.jabarprov.go.id

MG Mulan Tawarkan Daya Jelajah 600 KM untuk Mobil Listrik
Otomotif

MG Mulan Tawarkan Daya Jelajah 600 KM untuk Mobil Listrik

Fitur Baru, Begini Cara Sembunyikan Last Seen WhatsApp dari Orang Tertentu
Teknologi

Fitur Baru, Begini Cara Sembunyikan Last Seen WhatsApp dari Orang Tertentu

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN
Properti

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!