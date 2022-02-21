US Committed to Pursuing Diplomacy until the Moment Russian Invasion Begins: White House

Washington: The United States (US) government is committed to pursuing diplomacy until the moment a Russian invasion begins, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has said.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov are scheduled to meet later this week in Europe, provided Russia does not proceed with military action.
US President Joe Biden has also accepted in principle a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin following that engagement, again, if an invasion hasn’t happened.
"We are always ready for diplomacy," Psaki said in a statement on Sunday.
"We are also ready to impose swift and severe consequences should Russia instead choose war," she added.
According to Psaki, Russia appears to be continuing preparations for a full-scale assault on Ukraine very soon.