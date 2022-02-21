English  
US is also ready to impose swift and severe consequences should Russia instead choose war. (Photo: medcom.id)
US is also ready to impose swift and severe consequences should Russia instead choose war. (Photo: medcom.id)

US Committed to Pursuing Diplomacy until the Moment Russian Invasion Begins: White House

English diplomacy united states russia
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 21 February 2022 13:12
Washington: The United States (US) government is committed to pursuing diplomacy until the moment a Russian invasion begins, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has said.
 
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov are scheduled to meet later this week in Europe, provided Russia does not proceed with military action. 
 
US President Joe Biden has also accepted in principle a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin following that engagement, again, if an invasion hasn’t happened.  

"We are always ready for diplomacy," Psaki said in a statement on Sunday.
 
"We are also ready to impose swift and severe consequences should Russia instead choose war," she added.  
 
According to Psaki, Russia appears to be continuing preparations for a full-scale assault on Ukraine very soon.
 
(WAH)
ADB Signs $68 Million Loan to Boost Women's Access to Affordable Housing in India

English
India
UNICEF Provides Support to All Public Education Teachers in Afghanistan

English
afghanistan
Indonesia, Australia Renew Bilateral Local Currency Swap Arrangement

English
Bank Indonesia
