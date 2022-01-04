English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Mid-day Meals Scheme also known as Prime Minister Poshan is one of the three main food-based safety nets in India.
Mid-day Meals Scheme also known as Prime Minister Poshan is one of the three main food-based safety nets in India.

WFP Committed to Enhancing India's School Feeding Programme

English India united nations food
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 04 January 2022 12:10
New Delhi: The United Nations (UN) World Food Programme (WFP) and the Akshaya Patra Foundation (TAPF) will work together to enhance school meals programmes in India with an aim of sharing the experience beyond the country.
 
Mid-day Meals Scheme also known as Prime Minister Poshan is one of the three main food-based safety nets in India, reaching close to 100 million school aged children with hot-cooked meals. 
 
The scheme plays a significant role in retention of children in school while providing nutritional security.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


An agreement was signed between Bishow Parajuli, Representative and Country Director for WFP in India, and Shri Chanchalapthi Dasa, Vice-Chairman, The Akshaya Patra Foundation, on January 3 in New Delhi.
 
"The partnership is a strategic force multiplier that combines our work and experience in school meals spanning for the last six decades. India has provided a safety net to children through school meals and its excellent track record and various initiatives could be a model in other countries too," said Parajuli in a press release on Monday.
 
Under the partnership, WFP and the Akshaya Patra Foundation will aim to enhance food safety and hygiene projects, capacity building of cooks-cum-helpers and nutritional quality of school meals. 
 
The two organizations will share knowledge by organizing workshops as well as policy and strategy dialogues with the Government to improve the quality of the school meals programme.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
UN Regrets Sudan PM's Decision to Step Down

UN Regrets Sudan PM's Decision to Step Down

English
united nations
ASEAN Manufacturing Sector Continues to Improve Sharply

ASEAN Manufacturing Sector Continues to Improve Sharply

English
asean
Growth of Australia's Manufacturing Sector Slows in December: IHS Markit

Growth of Australia's Manufacturing Sector Slows in December: IHS Markit

English
Australia
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Usulan Lemhannas Dianggap Bikin Rumit
Nasional

Usulan Lemhannas Dianggap Bikin Rumit

Manajer Timnas AFF Thailand Ternyata Juragan Mobil Mewah
Otomotif

Manajer Timnas AFF Thailand Ternyata Juragan Mobil Mewah

Data dan Fakta Kekalahan MU di Tangan Wolves
Olahraga

Data dan Fakta Kekalahan MU di Tangan Wolves

Pendaftaran Akun LTMPT Sekolah Dibuka Hari Ini, untuk Siswa Dijadwalkan 10 Januari
Pendidikan

Pendaftaran Akun LTMPT Sekolah Dibuka Hari Ini, untuk Siswa Dijadwalkan 10 Januari

Sri Mulyani: Kita Berharap 2022 Lebih Baik
Ekonomi

Sri Mulyani: Kita Berharap 2022 Lebih Baik

PM Haiti Ariel Henry Selamat dari Upaya Pembunuhan
Internasional

PM Haiti Ariel Henry Selamat dari Upaya Pembunuhan

Partisipasi Sutradara Perempuan dalam Produksi Film pada 2021 Turun
Hiburan

Partisipasi Sutradara Perempuan dalam Produksi Film pada 2021 Turun

Cari Game Gratis? Epic Games Store Bagikan 3 Seri Tomb Raider
Teknologi

Cari Game Gratis? Epic Games Store Bagikan 3 Seri Tomb Raider

5 Bangunan di Dunia Paling Kontroversial Selama 2021
Properti

5 Bangunan di Dunia Paling Kontroversial Selama 2021

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!