Canada Continues to Support Women Empowerment in ASEAN

Jakarta: The Embassy of Canada to Indonesia and Timor-Leste and the Mission of Canada to ASEAN commemorate this year’s International Women’s Day by hosting a joint virtual panel discussion featuring prominent female leaders from Indonesia and the region.
As ASEAN and Indonesia’s partner in gender equality, this year Canada uses the momentum of Canada-Indonesia 70th anniversary and Canada-ASEAN 45th anniversary to encourage the advancement of Women, Peace, and Security (WPS) and gender equality agenda through today’s virtual discussion.
Canada recently launched a project named "Empowering women for sustainable peace: preventing violence and promoting social cohesion in ASEAN" as an ambitious five-year project of CAD 8.5 million funded by Global Affairs Canada with the support of UN Women as a lead UN partner.
This flagship initiative uses WPS approach to promote inclusive and sustainable peace and security in the region, while addressing the systemic gender inequality.
In Indonesia, Global Affairs Canada is supporting the Women in Trade for Inclusive and Sustainable Growth project aiming to increase the involvement of Indonesian women in international trade and increase the share of exports generated by women-led Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).
This year, the Embassy of Canada is once again collaborating with Indonesia’s Foreign Ministry to provide Gender-Based Analysis Plus (GBA+) training as part of mid-year career training program for its diplomats to further mainstream gender considerations in the Ministry over the long-term.
The Embassy also actively supports Indonesia’s civil society organizations in their efforts to promote gender equality and advance women’s economic empowerment in Indonesia.
"Canada envisions a world where all women and girls are valued and empowered, have control over their own lives, fully participate as decision-makers in their homes and societies, and contribute to and benefit from development and prosperity," Richard Le Bars, Chargé d’Affaires, Embassy of Canada to Indonesia and Timor-Leste, in a press release on Tuesday.
"Gender equality and women’s empowerment is a core element of our activities and programming, including or political relationships, our development assistance programming, and our economic engagement," Le Bars added.
Through the Canada Fund for Local Initiatives (CFLI), Canada invested over CAD 170,000 in 2021 on projects across Southeast Asia, including Indonesia, aiming to reduce gender-based violence, enhance women’s participation in political and public activities, and expand women’s involvement in developing gender-responsive budgeting in their communities.
Canada’s project in Southeast Asia and Indonesia is in line with Feminist International Assistance Policy (FIAP), which is committed to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, targeting poverty reduction and gender inequality, and making progress on climate change and plastic pollution reduction targets.
"The COVID-19 impact has increased the risks for women and girls in fragile and conflict-affected contexts. The pandemic has highlighted the critical need to continue to move gender equality forward, to support women’s leadership and participation for effective and comprehensive response to COVID-19, but more broadly to ensure stability, peace and prosperity," said Vicky Singmin, Chargée d’Affaires, the Mission of Canada to ASEAN.
"ASEAN has made important strides to advance women, peace and security agenda, including the launch of the ASEAN Women for Peace and Registry in 2018 – which embodies the spirit of our discussion today at the ASEAN session," Singmin added.