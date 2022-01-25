English  
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres (Photo: UN Photo)
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres (Photo: UN Photo)

UN Chief Calls on Coup Leaders in Burkina Faso to Lay Down Their Arms

English security united nations africa
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 25 January 2022 10:54
New York: United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is following developments in Burkina Faso with deep concern. 
 
"He is particularly worried about the whereabouts and safety of President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré, as well as the worsening security situation, following the coup carried out on January 23rd by sections of the armed forces." Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General, said in a statement on Monday.
 
The Secretary-General strongly condemned any attempt to take over a government by the force of arms. 

He called on the coup leaders in the African country to lay down their arms and to ensure the protection of the physical integrity of the President and of the institutions of Burkina Faso.
 
The Secretary-General also called on all actors to exercise restraint and opt for dialogue. 
 
"The United Nations reiterates its full commitment to the preservation of the constitutional order and reaffirms its support to the people of Burkina Faso in their efforts to find solutions to the multifaceted challenges facing the country," the spokesperson concluded.
 
(WAH)
