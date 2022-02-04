Jakarta: ASEAN today expressed grave concerns over the continued ballistic missile tests conducted by North Morea which may escalate tensions and threaten regional peace and stability.
ASEAN called on North Korea to comply fully with all relevant United Nations (UN) Security Council resolutions.
"Taking into account the international community's calls for diplomacy and in the interest of maintaining peace and security in the region," ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Statement on the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Missile Tests added.
ASEAN reaffirmed its readiness to play a constructive role in promoting a conducive atmostphere for peaceful dialogue amongst the conerned parties.
The regional bloc is also ready to utilise ASEAN-led platforms such as the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF).
Cambodia is currently the rotating Chair of ASEAN for 2022.