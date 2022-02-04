English  
The UN Chief has also called on the Congolese authorities to investigate these incidents. (Photo: medcom.id)
UN Chief Condemns Attacks on Refugee Camp in DR Congo

English refugees united nations africa
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 04 February 2022 16:36
New York: United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has strongly condemned the attacks by Coopérative pour le développement du Congo (CODECO) militias on the Savo camp for internally displaced persons in Ituri province, Democratic Republic of the Congo. 
 
The attacks left at least 58 civilians dead and 36 injured. 
  
The United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) deployed a patrol to the site and exchanged fire with the assailants. 
 
The Mission conducted joint operations with the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the CONGO (FARDC) into the morning hours of February 2, pushing the assailants out of the area and securing the site to prevent further attacks. 
  
"The Secretary-General expresses his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a swift recovery to the injured," Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, said in a satement on Thursday.

According to the spokesman, the UN Chief has also called on the Congolese authorities to investigate these incidents and bring those responsible to justice, noting the reprehensible nature of these attacks on a site where civilians who had already been displaced by conflict had sought protection and humanitarian assistance. 
  
"The Secretary-General reiterates that the United Nations, through his Special Representative in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, will continue to support the Congolese Government and people in their efforts to bring about peace and stability," the Deputy Spokesperson tated. 

 
(WAH)
