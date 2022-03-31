President Jokowi Receives PNG Prime Minister at Bogor Palace

Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) received a visit from Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister (PM) James Marape and his delegation at the Bogor Presidential Palace, West Java, on Thursday.
The series of state welcome functions were conducted, starting from entering the Bogor Presidential Palace with a marching band convoy, an official welcoming ceremony, and a group photo session to the signing of the guest book.
Furthermore, President Jokowi and Prime Minister James Marape held a face-to-face meeting, while Iriana Joko Widodo hosted Rachael Marape to morning tea in a separate room.
Jokowi and Marape are also scheduled to plant sandalwood trees. The leaders of the two countries along with their delegations held a bilateral meeting and continued with a press statement.
The series of official welcome functions for the arrival of James Marape and Rachael Marape are scheduled to close with a state lunch.
Based on virtual monitoring through the Presidential Secretariat's YouTube account, the greeters from Indonesia wore traditional clothing and had been on standby since 10:00 WIB.
During the meeting, the president was accompanied by Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud MD, Minister of State Secretary Pratikno, Minister of State-Owned Enterprises Erick Thohir, Minister of Trade Muhammad Lutfi, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Mahendra Siregar, and Indonesian Ambassador to Papua New Guinea and Solomon Islands Andriana Supandy.
PM James Marape and Rachael Marape have been in Indonesia since Wednesday (Mar 30) and are scheduled to return to Papua New Guinea's capital, Port Moresby, on Thursday evening.