English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)

President Jokowi Receives PNG Prime Minister at Bogor Palace

English president joko widodo west java papua new guinea
Antara • 31 March 2022 17:00
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) received a visit from Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister (PM) James Marape and his delegation at the Bogor Presidential Palace, West Java, on Thursday.
 
The series of state welcome functions were conducted, starting from entering the Bogor Presidential Palace with a marching band convoy, an official welcoming ceremony, and a group photo session to the signing of the guest book.
 
Furthermore, President Jokowi and Prime Minister James Marape held a face-to-face meeting, while Iriana Joko Widodo hosted Rachael Marape to morning tea in a separate room.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Jokowi and Marape are also scheduled to plant sandalwood trees. The leaders of the two countries along with their delegations held a bilateral meeting and continued with a press statement.
 
The series of official welcome functions for the arrival of James Marape and Rachael Marape are scheduled to close with a state lunch.
 
Based on virtual monitoring through the Presidential Secretariat's YouTube account, the greeters from Indonesia wore traditional clothing and had been on standby since 10:00 WIB.
 
During the meeting, the president was accompanied by Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud MD, Minister of State Secretary Pratikno, Minister of State-Owned Enterprises Erick Thohir, Minister of Trade Muhammad Lutfi, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Mahendra Siregar, and Indonesian Ambassador to Papua New Guinea and Solomon Islands Andriana Supandy.
 
PM James Marape and Rachael Marape have been in Indonesia since Wednesday (Mar 30) and are scheduled to return to Papua New Guinea's capital, Port Moresby, on Thursday evening. 
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
China Supports Indonesia's Stance in G20 amid Russia-Ukraine Crisis

China Supports Indonesia's Stance in G20 amid Russia-Ukraine Crisis

English
china
Indonesia Ready to Support PNG in Building Health Resilience: President Jokowi

Indonesia Ready to Support PNG in Building Health Resilience: President Jokowi

English
papua new guinea
Indonesia Records 3,332 New COVID-19 Cases

Indonesia Records 3,332 New COVID-19 Cases

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Cuaca DKI Jakarta Hari Ini Diprakirakan Cerah hingga Hujan Ringan
Nasional

Cuaca DKI Jakarta Hari Ini Diprakirakan Cerah hingga Hujan Ringan

Pertamina Tetap Jual Rugi Pertamax
Ekonomi

Pertamina Tetap Jual Rugi Pertamax

Tanding Tinju, Azka Corbuzier Menang TKO Lawan Vicky Prasetyo
Hiburan

Tanding Tinju, Azka Corbuzier Menang TKO Lawan Vicky Prasetyo

Airlangga Test Drive Toyota Kijang Innova BEV, Ini Tanggapannya
Otomotif

Airlangga Test Drive Toyota Kijang Innova BEV, Ini Tanggapannya

Indonesia Minta Taliban Tinjau Kembali Larangan Sekolah untuk Perempuan
Internasional

Indonesia Minta Taliban Tinjau Kembali Larangan Sekolah untuk Perempuan

Besok, Kemendikbudristek Bakal Luncurkan 'Rapor Pendidikan Indonesia'
Pendidikan

Besok, Kemendikbudristek Bakal Luncurkan 'Rapor Pendidikan Indonesia'

AS dan Meksiko Lolos ke Piala Dunia Qatar
Olahraga

AS dan Meksiko Lolos ke Piala Dunia Qatar

Hacker Curi Rp8,9 Triliun dari Game NFT
Teknologi

Hacker Curi Rp8,9 Triliun dari Game NFT

Arti Warna Hijau dalam Ilmu Feng Shui
Properti

Arti Warna Hijau dalam Ilmu Feng Shui

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!