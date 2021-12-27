Turkey Provides Agricultural Drones to Azerbaijan

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Ankara: Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (T?KA) has launched a project titled "Detection of Surface Reflection and Vegetation Indices for the Multi-Purpose Analysis of Drone-Based Multispectral Images" in cooperation with the Agrarian Science and Innovation Center of Azerbaijan and the Faculty of Agriculture at Ankara University.As part of the project, 3 specialists from Azerbaijan were informed about the use of drones in agricultural activities.In addition, theoretical and applied training courses and experience sharing programs were organized in the Faculty of Agriculture at Ankara University.The project included the donation of 1 multispectral drone, 1 pesticide spraying drone, and mapping and analysis software to Azerbaijan."Thanks to the project, the surface reflection coefficient, vegetation indices, diseases, and plants’ water and fertilizer needs will be identified, enabling the multi-purpose analyses of multispectral images," Tika said in a press release on Monday.The drones will also be used in pesticide applications and educational activities.