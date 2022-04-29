English  
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (Photo: president.gov.ua)
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (Photo: president.gov.ua)

Russia's Invasion is a Violation of Ukraine's Territory Integrity: UN Chief

English united nations russia ukraine
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 29 April 2022 10:52
Kyiv: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is a violation of Ukraine's territorial integrity and of the United Nations (UN) Charter, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said.
 
On Thursday, the UN Chief met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and visited the suburbs of Kyiv.
 
"Today, Ukraine is an epicenter of unbearable heartache and pain. I witnessed that very vividly today around Kyiv: the senseless loss of life, the massive destruction, the unacceptable violations of human rights and the laws of war.It is vital that the International Criminal Court and other UN mechanisms conduct their work so that there can be real accountability," Guterres said in a statement on Thursday.

"I am here to focus on ways on how the UN can expand support for the people of Ukraine, saving lives, reduce suffering and help find the path of peace. I want the Ukrainian people to know that the world sees you, hears you, and is in awe of your resilience and resolve. I also know that words of solidarity are not enough. I am here to zero in on needs on the ground and scale up operations," he addded.
 
Guterres admitted that the UN Security Council failed to do everything in its power to prevent and end this war. 
 
"This is a source of great disappointment, frustration and anger. But the men and women of the United Nations are working every day for the people of Ukraine, side by side with so many brave Ukrainian organizations," he stated.
 
"Salute the more than 1,400 staff of the UN — the vast majority of whom are Ukrainian nationals. They are on the ground in 9 operational hubs and 30 locations. Many have been here from day one — and we have sent in additional personnel since then to serve the Ukrainian people. They are engaged in an enormously complicated mission under difficult conditions," he added.
 
Until now, he said, the UN has provided life-saving humanitarian aid to 3.4 million people inside Ukraine – and it is aiming to more than double that number to 8.7 million by the end of August. 
 
Some recent estimates show a worst-case scenario in which some 25 million people could be in need of humanitarian assistance by the end of this year. 
 
"We hope this scenario does not materialize but we are obliged to plan for it," he said.
 
(WAH)
