Canberra: The Prime Minister of Australia, Anthony Albanese, welcomed Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin to Sydney today, marking the first visit to Australia by a Finnish Prime Minister.The Prime Ministers discussed a range of issues reflecting the breadth of their common interests and values."Leaders reaffirmed the warm and productive relationship between Australia and Finland, underpinned by a common vision based on equality, trust and shared values," they said in a joint statement on Friday, December 2, 2022."They underlined the need to work together in strengthening their resilience as open and democratic societies and in fostering sustainable development. They agreed that managing complex supply chains, energy sources and investing in trustworthy critical and emerging technologies was needed to promote economic, political, social and environmental stability as well as human rights," they added.Discussions reinforced Australia’s close partnership with the European Union, as highlighted by the entry into force of the Australia-EU Framework Agreement in October 2022."Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to the swift conclusion of a comprehensive and ambitious EU-Australia Trade Agreement. Once concluded, a trade agreement between the European Union and Australia would herald a new era in EU-Australia relations and offer significant economic benefits to both sides. The Prime Ministers agreed that defending an open, free, fair and resilient multilateral rules-based trading system is a priority for both countries," they stated.According to the two leaders, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has undermined European and global security. The Prime Ministers condemned Russia’s war of aggression, a clear violation of international law and the United Nations Charter."They firmly rejected and unequivocally condemned the attempted illegal annexation by Russia of Ukrainian territories. They reiterated their unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The Prime Ministers demanded that Russia immediately end its war and withdraw its forces from within Ukraine’s borders. They expressed their commitment to work together with the international community to continue supporting Ukraine. The brutal violence towards innocent civilians is reprehensible, and those responsible for the atrocities in Ukraine needed to be held accountable. Prime Minister Albanese acknowledged Finland’s accession to NATO and looks forward to working with Finland in Australia’s capacity as an Enhanced Opportunities Partner to NATO," they stressed.