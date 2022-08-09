English  
Many Jordanian students are interested in continuing their education in Indonesia. (Photo: medcom.id)
Many Jordanian students are interested in continuing their education in Indonesia. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia Committed to Strengthening Education Cooperation with Jordan

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 09 August 2022 12:22
Amman: Indonesian Ambassador in Amman Ade Padmo Sarwono has paid a courtesy call to the Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research of Jordan, Prof. Dr. Wajih Mousa Owais.
 
"Ambassador Ade conveyed Indonesia's desire to increase higher education cooperation between the two countries, including continuing the discussion of the draft MoU on Higher Education and Scientific Research," the Indonesian Embassy in Jordan said in a media release on Monday.
 
Minister Owais expressed the same desire to increase higher education cooperation between Indonesia and the Middle Eastern country.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


He also stated his side's readiness to continue discussing the draft MoU.
 
The meeting also discussed a number of efforts in exploring ways to increase higher education cooperation between the two countries, including the provision of scholarships for students from each country, teacher exchanges, and mutual recognition of certificates issued by universities of the two countries.
 
Minister Owais also praised the quality of Indonesian universities and believed that many Jordanian students are interested in continuing their education in Indonesia, especially at the English-speaking postgraduate programs.
 
(WAH)
