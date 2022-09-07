English  
Sri Lanka expressed sympathies to the families of victims. (Photo: medcom.id)
Sri Lanka Donates Tea to Pakistan Flood Victims

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 07 September 2022 13:50
Colombo: The Sri Lanka Government has donated a consignment of Ceylon Tea to the flood victims of Pakistan following devastating flash floods in recent weeks.
 
The handing over of the consignment of tea was conducted at the Sri Lanka Ministry of Foreign Affairs on September 5.
 
Senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the High Commission of Pakistan were present.
 
During the ceremony, Sri Lanka Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Sabry expressed sympathies to the families of victims, those injured and affected by the floods. 

"He also conveyed the support and solidarity of the Government and people of Sri Lanka with Pakistan," the Sri Lanka Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release on Tuesday.
 
The epochal levels of rain and flooding in the South Asian country have wiped away over a thousand of precious lives, destroying critical infrastructure and disrupting the primary social institutions and livelihoods. 
 
Millions of people in Pakistan are left without homes and their hopes and dreams are shattered.
 
(WAH)

