Japan Supports Recovery of Quake-Hit Areas in Afghanistan

Tokyo: The Government of Japan today decided to extend Emergency Grant Aid of 3 million US dollars to Afghanistan in response to the damages caused by the earthquake that had occurred in eastern Afghanistan on June 22.
"The Government of Japan will provide assistance in areas such as health and medical care, shelter, and water and sanitation through the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to the Afghan people affected by the devastating earthquake," the Foreign Ministry of Japan said in a press release on Tuesday.
"The Government of Japan, in coordination with countries concerned and international organizations, will make its utmost efforts for the earliest recovery of the affected areas," it added.
On 22 June, a 5.9-magnitude and 10-kilometres deep earthquake hit the southern parts of Afghanistan, with particular devastating impact in Paktika and Khost provinces.
The disaster killed more than 1,000 people and injuring more than 1,500.
The earthquake struck an already extremely fragile country, marked by decades of conflict, recurrent droughts, and a sharp economic decline due to recent political developments since the Taliban take-over of power in August 2021.