Nusa Dua: Speaking on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting (FMM) here on Friday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov lauded Indonesia's role at various international forums.
"I see Indonesia's position as a responsible country, which understands the importance of establishing a dialogue based on international law and the principle of equal state sovereignty," he said.
The position taken by Indonesia is very appropriate in its capacities as a member of the United Nations (UN), G20 President, and upcoming chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in 2023, he added.
The foreign ministers of the Group of 20 (G20) countries attended the FMM in Bali amid tensions between the West and Russia over Ukraine.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was in attendance despite objections from Western and Japanese leaders.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, and US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken were among those present at the meeting held on July 7 and 8, 2022.
Blinken, who refused to have a dialogue with Russia, invited the G20 countries to put pressure on Moscow to end its invasion of Ukraine.
However, Russia did not appear to be swayed by the attitude of the US and its allies.
“It is not us who are ignoring dialogue but the United States. If they don't want to talk, that's their choice," Lavrov said.
Indonesia is holding the G20 Presidency, themed “Recover Together, Recover Stronger,” this year.
The G20 members comprise Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, India, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, Russia, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union. Spain is a permanent guest.