English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Indonesia is holding the G20 Presidency this year. (Photo: YouTube/MoFA Indonesia)
Indonesia is holding the G20 Presidency this year. (Photo: YouTube/MoFA Indonesia)

Russian Foreign Minister Lauds Indonesia's Role at International Forums

Antara • 08 July 2022 21:54
Nusa Dua: Speaking on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting (FMM) here on Friday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov lauded Indonesia's role at various international forums.
 
"I see Indonesia's position as a responsible country, which understands the importance of establishing a dialogue based on international law and the principle of equal state sovereignty," he said.
 
The position taken by Indonesia is very appropriate in its capacities as a member of the United Nations (UN), G20 President, and upcoming chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in 2023, he added.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The foreign ministers of the Group of 20 (G20) countries attended the FMM in Bali amid tensions between the West and Russia over Ukraine.
 
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was in attendance despite objections from Western and Japanese leaders.
 
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, and US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken were among those present at the meeting held on July 7 and 8, 2022.
 
Blinken, who refused to have a dialogue with Russia, invited the G20 countries to put pressure on Moscow to end its invasion of Ukraine.
 
However, Russia did not appear to be swayed by the attitude of the US and its allies.
 
“It is not us who are ignoring dialogue but the United States. If they don't want to talk, that's their choice," Lavrov said.
 
Indonesia is holding the G20 Presidency, themed “Recover Together, Recover Stronger,” this year.
 
The G20 members comprise Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, India, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, Russia, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union. Spain is a permanent guest. 
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
President Jokowi Voices Condolences over Death of Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe

President Jokowi Voices Condolences over Death of Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe

English
president joko widodo
Indonesian Economist Stated that Telkomsel’s Corporate Action to Gojek is Necessary to Stay Competitive in Global Field

Indonesian Economist Stated that Telkomsel’s Corporate Action to Gojek is Necessary to Stay Competitive in Global Field

English
gojek
Indonesia Requires Funding of Rp6,500 Trillion to Build Infrastructure: Ministry

Indonesia Requires Funding of Rp6,500 Trillion to Build Infrastructure: Ministry

English
finance
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Pemerintah Ubah Jadwal Libur Nasional Iduladha 2022, Ini Penjelasannya
Nasional

Pemerintah Ubah Jadwal Libur Nasional Iduladha 2022, Ini Penjelasannya

Menlu AS: Kepemimpinan Indonesia di G20 Menyatukan Dunia
Internasional

Menlu AS: Kepemimpinan Indonesia di G20 Menyatukan Dunia

Menkominfo: Pasar Digital Bisa Tumbuh hingga USD1,24 Triliun di 2026
Ekonomi

Menkominfo: Pasar Digital Bisa Tumbuh hingga USD1,24 Triliun di 2026

Bongky-Indra-Pay Kerja Bareng Bechi Pelaku Pencabulan Santri, Penggemar Kecewa
Hiburan

Bongky-Indra-Pay Kerja Bareng Bechi Pelaku Pencabulan Santri, Penggemar Kecewa

Malaysia Masters: Luar Biasa, Gregoria Kembali Tundukkan Akane Yamaguchi
Olahraga

Malaysia Masters: Luar Biasa, Gregoria Kembali Tundukkan Akane Yamaguchi

Mobil-Mobil LCGC Jangan Dikasih BBM Bersubsidi
Otomotif

Mobil-Mobil LCGC Jangan Dikasih BBM Bersubsidi

Kemendikbudristek Segera Susun Peraturan Turunan UU Pendidikan dan Layanan Psikologi
Pendidikan

Kemendikbudristek Segera Susun Peraturan Turunan UU Pendidikan dan Layanan Psikologi

3 Aspek Infrastruktur Digital Ramah Lingkungan Menurut Kominfo
Teknologi

3 Aspek Infrastruktur Digital Ramah Lingkungan Menurut Kominfo

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN
Properti

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!