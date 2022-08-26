English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
All countries at all income levels must do more to vaccinate those most at risk. (Photo: medcom.id)
All countries at all income levels must do more to vaccinate those most at risk. (Photo: medcom.id)

One-Third of the World's Population Remains Unvaccinated against COVID-19

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 26 August 2022 16:04
Geneva: One-third of the world’s population remains unvaccinated, including two-thirds of health workers and three-quarters of older adults in low-income countries, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said.
 
"This week, we crossed the tragic milestone of 1 million reported deaths so far this year," Dr Tedros told a press briefing on Thursday.
 
"We cannot say we are learning to live with COVID-19 when 1 million people have died with COVID-19 this year alone, when we are two-and-a-half years into the pandemic and have all the tools necessary to prevent these deaths," he added.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The United Nations (UN) health agency is continuosly asking all governments to strengthen their efforts to vaccinate all health workers, older people and others at the highest risk, on the way to 70% vaccine coverage for the whole population.
 
"All countries at all income levels must do more to vaccinate those most at risk, to ensure access to life-saving therapeutics, to continue testing and sequencing, and to set tailored, proportionate policies to limit transmission and save live," Dr Tedros explained.
 
In January this year, WHO and partners established the COVID-19 Vaccine Delivery Partnership to accelerate vaccine coverage in the 34 countries that were below 10% coverage – all but six of which are in Africa.
 
"Just six months later, only 10 countries still have less than 10% coverage, most of which are facing humanitarian emergencies," he stated.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
IFG Labuan Bajo Marathon 2022 to Offer Challenging Route, Stunning Views

IFG Labuan Bajo Marathon 2022 to Offer Challenging Route, Stunning Views

English
tourism
Agriculture Minister Asks West Sulawesi to Prepare 10,000 Hectares of Land for Plantation

Agriculture Minister Asks West Sulawesi to Prepare 10,000 Hectares of Land for Plantation

English
agriculture
Indonesian Entrepreneurs Encouraged to Create Conducive Business Climate

Indonesian Entrepreneurs Encouraged to Create Conducive Business Climate

English
business
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Geram, Sri Mulyani: Yang Mampu Jangan Konsumsi BBM Subsidi!
Ekonomi

Geram, Sri Mulyani: Yang Mampu Jangan Konsumsi BBM Subsidi!

3 Anggota Garda Revolusi Iran Tewas dalam Serangan AS di Suriah
Internasional

3 Anggota Garda Revolusi Iran Tewas dalam Serangan AS di Suriah

LTMPT Rilis Daftar 10 Sekolah Terbaik di Indonesia Berdasarkan Nilai UTBK 2022
Pendidikan

LTMPT Rilis Daftar 10 Sekolah Terbaik di Indonesia Berdasarkan Nilai UTBK 2022

Kasus Covid-19 Nasional Bertambah 4.549 Hari Ini
Nasional

Kasus Covid-19 Nasional Bertambah 4.549 Hari Ini

Ini Penyebab Sirkuit Sentul Tidak Bisa Gelar Balapan Mobil
Otomotif

Ini Penyebab Sirkuit Sentul Tidak Bisa Gelar Balapan Mobil

Kejuaraan Dunia Bulu Tangkis 2022: Singkirkan Wakil India, Ahsan/Hendra Pastikan Laga <i>All Indonesia Semifinal</i>
Olahraga

Kejuaraan Dunia Bulu Tangkis 2022: Singkirkan Wakil India, Ahsan/Hendra Pastikan Laga All Indonesia Semifinal

Jess No Limit dan Sisca Kohl Ternyata Sudah Tunangan Sejak Dua Bulan Lalu
Hiburan

Jess No Limit dan Sisca Kohl Ternyata Sudah Tunangan Sejak Dua Bulan Lalu

100 Hari Menuju Indonesia Esports Summit: Bali 14th World Esports Championship 2022
Teknologi

100 Hari Menuju Indonesia Esports Summit: Bali 14th World Esports Championship 2022

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!