AAYFL 2019 delegations learning about regional cooperation in ASEAN Secretariat. Photo: AusASEAN Twitter
Supports International Students, Study Tasmania Partners with ASEAN-Australia Youth Leaders Forum

Fajar Nugraha • 24 July 2022 15:14
Jakarta: When it comes to ASEAN, the peoples of ASEAN is at the heart of all ASEAN regional cooperation. But in strengthening and expand cooperation, ASEAN needed partner.
 
One of the most important aspect in expanding cooperation is through youth engagement. The ASEAN-Australia Strategic Youth Partnership (AASYP) is one of example how regional initiatives is impacting the lives of ASEAN peoples and its partners across the region.
 
Together with Study Tasmania, AASYP is excited to welcome as their lead partner and sponsor at the ASEAN-Australia Youth Leaders Forum (AAYLF).

Serve as the study body of the Tasmanian Government, Study Tasmania provides support for international students in Tasmania as well as encourages new international students to see Tasmania as a great destination to gain a world-class education. It offers students jobs, training, resources, employability events and opportunities to become ambassadors of the organisations. 
 
“Tasmania boasts a vibrant community, culture and lifestyle coupled with exceptional facilities and teachers among a beautiful landscape of mountain peaks, white sandy beaches and a myriad of national parks and reserves,” said AASYP.  
 
“Our partnership with Study Tasmania aligns with our own organisational goals by promoting greater cross-cultural exchange, leadership, and growth opportunities for young people,” AASYP added. 
 
ASSYP stated that their resources help students to not only find work while they are studying in Tasmania but helps target opportunities that build their future career.
 
(FJR)
