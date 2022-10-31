Several Nations Seeking Bilateral Meeting with Indonesia at G20 Summit: Foreign Minister

"There are lots (of countries seeking the meeting), but a bilateral meeting remains dynamic," Marsudi stated after reporting about the G20 Summit preparations to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) at the Presidential Palace here, Monday.
The minister remarked that some 18 to 20 countries are seeking a bilateral meeting with Indonesia during the G20 Summit, including the United States, which already has the meeting scheduled.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
Marsudi said her side continues to arrange the bilateral meeting schedule with various national leaders at the side of the G20 Summit.
"(It is) because Mr President must preside over (the G20 Summit), and opportunities for bilateral meetings are available only in between the summit," the minister noted.
Marsudi said that the government endeavors to ensure all bilateral meeting aspirations could be accommodated.
"We will exert our efforts to accommodate (the bilateral meeting), but if we failed to arrange the meeting (during the G20 Summit), we will seek alternatives. For instance, if they attend the ASEAN Summit, we will shift the bilateral meeting during the ASEAN Summit, or if they (attend) at the APEC meeting, we could meet there," she emphasized.
She affirmed that in principle, President Jokowi praised countries seeking a bilateral meeting with Indonesia and is keen to meet foreign leaders requesting the meeting.
The 17th G20 Summit will be hosted in Bali on November 15-16, 2022. The summit will be the peak of an intensive process and efforts throughout the G20 workflow of the Ministerial-Level Meetings, Working Groups, and Engagement Groups during Indonesia's year-long presidency.
Indonesia's theme for the 2022 G20 Presidency is "Recover Together, Recover Stronger" that serves as the government's call to the world to work hand in hand, support one another to recover together, and grow stronger in a sustainable manner.