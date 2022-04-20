Jakarta: Ambassador of India to Indonesia Manoj Kumar Bharti expressed India's full support for three priority issues during Indonesia's presidency at the forum of the group of 20 major world economies (G20).
"We would like to congratulate Indonesia for assuming the Presidency of G20. India fully supports the three broad priorities of global health architecture, digital transformation, and sustainable energy transitions under the overall theme of 'Recover Together, Recover Stronger'," Ambassador Manoj Kumar Bharti noted in a special interview with ANTARA on Tuesday (April 19).
The Indian ambassador congratulated Indonesia for successfully holding various meetings in an efficient and fruitful manner.
The G20 Heads of State and Government Summit will take place on November 15-16 in Bali.
"I would also like to express best wishes for a successful Summit in Bali," Bharti stated.
He also expressed optimism that the G20 discussions and meetings, held under Indonesia's presidency and focused on the theme of "Recover together, Recover stronger," would lead to substantiative outcomes for global post pandemic recovery.
"We expect and support global discussions that will enable long-term capacity building, sharing of best-practices, and an all-encompassing approach, so that the final solutions can be human-centric and all inclusive," he stated.
Bharti affirmed that India, as a member of the G20 Troika and the incoming G20 Presidency, stands in solidarity with Indonesia and supports Indonesian priorities in the G20.
"We reiterate our readiness to continue to work closely with Indonesia and G20 member countries to further our shared priorities in a spirit of continuity and consistency," the Indian ambassador stated.