Australia and India’s strong bilateral relationship is based on mutual understanding and trust. (Photo: medcom.id)
Australia, India to Hold Virtual Annual Leaders' Meeting

English India Australia indo-pacific
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 18 March 2022 15:52
Canberra: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is set to host his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, for a Virtual Annual Leaders’ Meeting on March 21.
 
This will be their second Annual Leaders’ Meeting since the two leaders announced the bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2020.
 
"Australia and India’s strong bilateral relationship is based on mutual understanding and trust, a commitment to democracy, and a shared vision of an open, inclusive, resilient and prosperous Indo-Pacific," Morrison said in a statement on Friday.

"Prime Minister Modi and I will discuss deepening our trade and investment relationship and harnessing new economic opportunities to support our mutual economic recovery and growth," he said.
 
Central to these endeavours, he said, are strengthened cooperation in defence and security, science and technology, and critical minerals and clean energy.
 
"We will also discuss a range of regional and multilateral issues, including the situation in Ukraine and its implications for the Indo-Pacific, and Myanmar," he said.
 
"I look forward to reaffirming our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and advancing our shared bilateral and regional agenda," he concluded.

 
Jakarta's State-Owned Assets to Be Optimized after Capital Relocation: Finance Ministry

BNPT Ensures Safe, Smooth Implementation of Mandalika MotoGP

Over 153.4 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

