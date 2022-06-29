English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)

President Jokowi Brings Humanitarian Assistance for Ukrainian People

English president joko widodo ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky russia Vladimir Putin
Antara • 29 June 2022 16:59
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) brought humanitarian aid for the Ukrainian people during his visit to Kyiv, Ukraine, to meet President Volodymyr Zelensky, on a peace-building mission.
 
According to the photo received from the Press Bureau of the Presidential Secretariat here on Wednesday, the humanitarian aid was contained in white boxes bearing the message "Indonesia Humanitarian Aid to the people of Ukraine" on them.
 
No official information has been received regarding the contents of the assistance.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


However, the aid is expected to be handed over directly by President Jokowi to President Zelensky during their meeting.
 
President Jokowi, First Lady Iriana Jokowi, as well as their limited entourage departed for Kyiv, Ukraine, by train from Przemyl Gówny Station in Przemyl City, Poland, on Tuesday (June 28), at 9:15 p.m. local time (GMT+2).
 
The entourage travelled in an extraordinary train prepared by the Ukrainian government that was also used by various state leaders, who had visited the country some time ago.
 
Jokowi is scheduled to meet Zelensky on Wednesday (June 29) to seek a peaceful solution to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
 
In addition to the first lady, the Indonesian president was accompanied by Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi and Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung during the visit.
 
After visiting Zelensky, Jokowi is scheduled to leave for Moscow, Russia, to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday (June 30).
 
Meanwhile, before heading to Ukraine, President Jokowi attended the G7 Summit in Schloss Elmau, near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, on Monday (June 27) afternoon local time (UTC+1).
 
Indonesia was invited to the summit as a partner country as well as the president of the G20 forum in 2022.
 
At the summit, he cited data from the World Food Program (WFP) that showed at least 323 million people in several countries were at risk to experience a food crisis since the global food supply chain was disrupted due to the conflict.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia, Ukraine Agree to Launch Visa-Free Regime

Indonesia, Ukraine Agree to Launch Visa-Free Regime

English
ukraine
Jokowi, Zelenskyy Discuss Efforts to Resume Export of Ukraine's Agricultural Products

Jokowi, Zelenskyy Discuss Efforts to Resume Export of Ukraine's Agricultural Products

English
president joko widodo
Zelenskyy Highlights Importance of Indonesia's Role in International Arena

Zelenskyy Highlights Importance of Indonesia's Role in International Arena

English
ukraine
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Ingat! Ini Hari Terakhir Program Pengungkapan Sukarela
Ekonomi

Ingat! Ini Hari Terakhir Program Pengungkapan Sukarela

Menjadi Korban Tabrakan Beruntun, Ini Cara Klaim Asuransinya
Otomotif

Menjadi Korban Tabrakan Beruntun, Ini Cara Klaim Asuransinya

Membanggakan! Aktor Indonesia Maxime Bouttier Main Film Bareng George Clooney dan Julia Roberts
Hiburan

Membanggakan! Aktor Indonesia Maxime Bouttier Main Film Bareng George Clooney dan Julia Roberts

Total Kasus Aktif Covid-19 di Jakarta Tembus 9.434
Nasional

Total Kasus Aktif Covid-19 di Jakarta Tembus 9.434

Djokovic ke Babak Ketiga, Berrettini Mundur Akbat Positif Covid-19
Olahraga

Djokovic ke Babak Ketiga, Berrettini Mundur Akbat Positif Covid-19

Mengadu ke Jokowi, Zelensky Katakan Rusia Telah Memeras Dunia
Internasional

Mengadu ke Jokowi, Zelensky Katakan Rusia Telah Memeras Dunia

Kisah Patir Pratama si 'Penulis Ijazah' dan Tulisan Tangan 'Ajaib'-nya
Pendidikan

Kisah Patir Pratama si 'Penulis Ijazah' dan Tulisan Tangan 'Ajaib'-nya

Bakal Ada HP Xiaomi Leica di 4 Juli
Teknologi

Bakal Ada HP Xiaomi Leica di 4 Juli

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN
Properti

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!