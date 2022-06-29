President Jokowi Brings Humanitarian Assistance for Ukrainian People

Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) brought humanitarian aid for the Ukrainian people during his visit to Kyiv, Ukraine, to meet President Volodymyr Zelensky, on a peace-building mission.
According to the photo received from the Press Bureau of the Presidential Secretariat here on Wednesday, the humanitarian aid was contained in white boxes bearing the message "Indonesia Humanitarian Aid to the people of Ukraine" on them.
No official information has been received regarding the contents of the assistance.
However, the aid is expected to be handed over directly by President Jokowi to President Zelensky during their meeting.
President Jokowi, First Lady Iriana Jokowi, as well as their limited entourage departed for Kyiv, Ukraine, by train from Przemyl Gówny Station in Przemyl City, Poland, on Tuesday (June 28), at 9:15 p.m. local time (GMT+2).
The entourage travelled in an extraordinary train prepared by the Ukrainian government that was also used by various state leaders, who had visited the country some time ago.
Jokowi is scheduled to meet Zelensky on Wednesday (June 29) to seek a peaceful solution to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
In addition to the first lady, the Indonesian president was accompanied by Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi and Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung during the visit.
After visiting Zelensky, Jokowi is scheduled to leave for Moscow, Russia, to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday (June 30).
Meanwhile, before heading to Ukraine, President Jokowi attended the G7 Summit in Schloss Elmau, near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, on Monday (June 27) afternoon local time (UTC+1).
Indonesia was invited to the summit as a partner country as well as the president of the G20 forum in 2022.
At the summit, he cited data from the World Food Program (WFP) that showed at least 323 million people in several countries were at risk to experience a food crisis since the global food supply chain was disrupted due to the conflict.