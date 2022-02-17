ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Retreat Meeting Held in Cambodia

Phnom Penh: The ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Retreat Meeting was held in Cambodia on Thursday, February 17, 2022.
At the opening of the meeting, ASEAN Secretary General Lim Jock Hoi encouraged all ASEAN countries to boost cooperation on COVID-19 response and economic recovery so that the Southeast Asian region can recover quickly.
Several issues were highlighted by the Secretary General at the meeting.
"First, the COVID-19 ASEAN Response Fund which currently has reached USD30 million from 22 countries," said Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi at a virtual press conference today.
According to Indonesia's top diplomat, the other issues are the implementation of the ASEAN Travel Corridor Arrangement Framework and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) among others.
Cambodia holds the rotating Chair position of ASEAN this year.