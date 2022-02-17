English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi (Photo:MoFA)
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi (Photo:MoFA)

ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Retreat Meeting Held in Cambodia

English asean RCEP cambodia
Marcheilla Ariesta • 17 February 2022 16:54
Phnom Penh: The ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Retreat Meeting was held in Cambodia on Thursday, February 17, 2022. 
 
At the opening of the meeting, ASEAN Secretary General Lim Jock Hoi encouraged all ASEAN countries to boost cooperation on COVID-19 response and economic recovery so that the Southeast Asian region can recover quickly.
 
Several issues were highlighted by the Secretary General at the meeting.
 
"First, the COVID-19 ASEAN Response Fund which currently has reached USD30 million from 22 countries," said Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi at a virtual press conference today.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


According to Indonesia's top diplomat, the other issues are the implementation of the ASEAN Travel Corridor Arrangement Framework and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) among others.
 
Cambodia holds the rotating Chair position of ASEAN this year.
 
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Registering Trademark is Important: Ministry

Registering Trademark is Important: Ministry

English
trade
Mount Merapi Experienced 128 Avalanche Earthquakes: BPPTKG

Mount Merapi Experienced 128 Avalanche Earthquakes: BPPTKG

English
yogyakarta
Minister Guarantees Stable Cooking Oil Supply in a Week

Minister Guarantees Stable Cooking Oil Supply in a Week

English
trade
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
PPKM Level 3, Mobilitas Masyarakat di Jakarta Menurun
Nasional

PPKM Level 3, Mobilitas Masyarakat di Jakarta Menurun

Geram! Mendag Bakal Tindak Tegas Penimbun Minyak Goreng
Ekonomi

Geram! Mendag Bakal Tindak Tegas Penimbun Minyak Goreng

Sirkuit Mandalika Penuhi Kualifikasi Dunia usai Top Speed di Atas Target
Olahraga

Sirkuit Mandalika Penuhi Kualifikasi Dunia usai Top Speed di Atas Target

Kemendikbudristek Bakal Hapus Mata Pelajaran PPKn Mulai Juli 2022, Ini Penggantinya
Pendidikan

Kemendikbudristek Bakal Hapus Mata Pelajaran PPKn Mulai Juli 2022, Ini Penggantinya

Nintendo Tutup Toko 3DS dan Wii U pada 2023
Teknologi

Nintendo Tutup Toko 3DS dan Wii U pada 2023

Ferrari Purosangue Siap Lahir Tahun Ini
Otomotif

Ferrari Purosangue Siap Lahir Tahun Ini

Bukannya Kurangi Pasukan, AS Klaim Rusia Tambah 7 Ribu Pasukan
Internasional

Bukannya Kurangi Pasukan, AS Klaim Rusia Tambah 7 Ribu Pasukan

Laura Basuki Menang Penghargaan di Festival Film Berlin
Hiburan

Laura Basuki Menang Penghargaan di Festival Film Berlin

Tahun Ini, Harga Properti Kembali Naik
Properti

Tahun Ini, Harga Properti Kembali Naik

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!