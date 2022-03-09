English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
over half are fleeing to Poland alone. (Photo: medcom.id)
over half are fleeing to Poland alone. (Photo: medcom.id)

Over 2 Million Refugees Have Left Ukraine: UN

English refugees united nations ukraine
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 09 March 2022 15:51
Geneva: More than 2 million refugees have fled Ukraine in just 12 days, mainly into five neighbouring countries, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi has said.
 
According to UNHCR, UN Refugee Agency, over half are fleeing to Poland alone.
 
"After five days on the ground in the region - meeting refugees, humanitarian workers, local responders and Governments – while I am heartened by the welcome shown, I am deeply saddened for Ukraine and its people," Grandi said in a statement on Tuesday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"At the borders I saw an exodus of people, mostly women and children, along with older refugees and people with disabilities. They arrived shocked and deeply impacted by the violence and their arduous journeys to safety. Families have been senselessly ripped apart. Tragically, unless the war is stopped, the same will be true for many more," he added.
 
The response by Europe, he said, has been remarkable. 
 
The EU’s temporary protection directive, he added, offers the refugees security and options, a chance for stability during a time of great upheaval.
 
"Poland has received over 1.2 million refugees. Both the Polish Government and local communities have mounted a commendable, well-organized welcome. The same can be said for both the Republic of Moldova and Romania, which I visited during my mission, as well as other neighbouring countries, which have generously kept their borders open. At the borders with Ukraine, I saw an unmatched outpouring of spontaneous solidarity by communities and humanitarians from across each country: local responders were busy, mountains of donations had been built, all effectively organized by border guards, local authorities and communities," he explained.
 
"UNHCR has also ramped up its response, supporting the coordination of the humanitarian response, as well as deploying scores of experts and tens of millions of dollars of aid to support governments’ response through the provision of material and cash assistance. We have also reinforced our protection teams to address the needs of women and children, about whom we are particularly concerned.  It is, however, imperative that the international community steps up to provide much more support for the refugee response and for host communities, particularly in Moldova. All European states must continue to show generosity. Other countries, beyond Europe, also have an important role to play to help people in need and share the international responsibility for millions of refugees," he stated.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
New Zealand Passes Russia Sanctions Act

New Zealand Passes Russia Sanctions Act

English
new zealand
Half of World's Population Experience Water Scarcity

Half of World's Population Experience Water Scarcity

English
water
Indonesia Awaits Certainty from Saudi Arabia on Hajj Implementation

Indonesia Awaits Certainty from Saudi Arabia on Hajj Implementation

English
hajj and umrah
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
2021, Ombudsman Klaim Selamatkan Kerugian Masyarakat Rp26 Miliar
Ekonomi

2021, Ombudsman Klaim Selamatkan Kerugian Masyarakat Rp26 Miliar

Jepang Kirim Rompi Antipeluru ke Ukraina untuk Lawan Rusia
Internasional

Jepang Kirim Rompi Antipeluru ke Ukraina untuk Lawan Rusia

Begini Penampakan Rumah Mewah Indra Kenz yang Disita Polisi
Nasional

Begini Penampakan Rumah Mewah Indra Kenz yang Disita Polisi

April 2022, Hino Mulai Jualan Truk & Sasis Bus Euro 4
Otomotif

April 2022, Hino Mulai Jualan Truk & Sasis Bus Euro 4

Ketum Jakmania: Penonton di Stadion Sebaiknya Dimulai Musim Depan
Olahraga

Ketum Jakmania: Penonton di Stadion Sebaiknya Dimulai Musim Depan

Hari Musik Nasional, Jokowi Ajak Masyarakat Merawat dan Kembangkan Lagu Daerah
Hiburan

Hari Musik Nasional, Jokowi Ajak Masyarakat Merawat dan Kembangkan Lagu Daerah

9 Pengumuman Penting dari Acara Peek Performance Apple
Teknologi

9 Pengumuman Penting dari Acara Peek Performance Apple

Segera Cek! Ini Link Pengumuman Hasil Seleksi Administrasi PPG Dalam Jabatan 2022
Pendidikan

Segera Cek! Ini Link Pengumuman Hasil Seleksi Administrasi PPG Dalam Jabatan 2022

Setop! Ini 4 Alasan Sebaiknya Tak Membeli Sofa Putih
Properti

Setop! Ini 4 Alasan Sebaiknya Tak Membeli Sofa Putih

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!