Indonesia, South Africa Agree to Further Increase Bilateral Trade

Jakarta: ?The Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Retno Marsudi, held a bilateral meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of South Africa, G.N.M. Pandor, in Bali today, July 7, 2022.
The South African foreign minister is in Bali to attend the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting, July 7-8, 2022.
During the meeting, the two Foreign Ministers welcomed the 115% increase in bilateral trade in 2021.
The two countries agreed to further increase the volume of bilateral trade in the future.
In addition, the two Foreign Ministers also welcomed the completion of the discussion of the MoU on cooperation in the defense and fisheries sectors, which will be signed in the near future.
The two foreign ministers also agreed to further intensify cooperation between the two countries in the health sector.
In the context of multilateral cooperation, the Indonesian Foreign Minister and the South African Foreign Minister agreed that the voices of developing countries could be heard more on various international issues.
"This can be achieved, among others, through the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) forum," the Indonesian Foreign Ministry said in a press release on Thursday.
The South African Foreign Minister praised Indonesia for inviting the African Union and representatives from developing countries to various G20 meetings.