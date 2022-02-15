English  
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres (Photo: UN Photo)
UN Chief Calls for Peaceful Solution in Ukraine

English united nations europe russia
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 15 February 2022 10:45
New York: United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Monday expressed concerns over the heightened tensions and increased speculation about a potential military conflict in Europe
 
According to the UN Chief, the price in human suffering, destruction and damage to European and global security is too high to contemplate.
 
"We simply cannot accept even the possibility of such a disastrous confrontation. I will remain fully engaged in the hours and days to come. I just spoke this morning with the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation and of Ukraine," Guterres said in his remarks to the press stakeout.

"My message is clear:  There is no alternative to diplomacy," he stated.
 
All issues, he said, can and must be addressed and resolved through diplomatic frameworks.  
 
"It is my firm belief that this principle will prevail. The United Nations Country Team remains fully operational in Ukraine. As United Nations Secretary-General, it is my duty to appeal for the full respect of the United Nations Charter, a fundamental pillar of international law," he explained.
 
"The time is now to defuse tensions and de-escalate actions on the ground.  There is no place for incendiary rhetoric. Public statements should aim to reduce tensions, not inflame them. 
 
He welcomed the recent flurry of diplomatic contacts and engagements, including between Heads of State.
 
"But more needs to be done, and I expect all to intensify their efforts. I have made my good offices available and we will leave no stone unturned in the search for a peaceful solution. Abandoning diplomacy for confrontation is not a step over a line, it is a dive over a cliff," he continued.
 
"In short, my appeal is this: Do not fail the cause of peace," he concluded. 

 
(WAH)
