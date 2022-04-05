English  
The Government of Japan will continue to provide support. (Photo: medcom.id)
Japan Provides Additional $100 Million in Humanitarian Assistance to Support People of Ukraine

English health Japan food ukraine
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 05 April 2022 12:57
Tokyo: The Government of Japan today decided to provide additional 100 million US dollars in emergency humanitarian assistance to assist the people of Ukraine who are facing hardship in Ukraine and neighboring countries.
 
This is to embody the offer of additional emergency humanitarian assistance conveyed by the Prime Minister, Kishida Fumio, on March 24, responding to urgent needs in such areas as health and medical care, food assistance and food security, and protection of displaced people in Ukraine and neighboring countries, Moldova, Poland, Hungary, Romania, and Slovakia, and through nine international organizations and Japanese NGOs.
 
With the implementation of earlier assistance announced on March 11, this builds Japan’s support in response to the current situation up to 200 million US dollars in total. 

"The Government of Japan will continue to provide support for and stand by the people of Ukraine who are facing hardship, in collaboration with the international community, including the G7 members," the Foreign Ministry of Japan said in a media release on Tuesday.
 
At least 7 million people have been internally displaced following the start of the war in Ukraine. 
 
A further 4 million Ukrainians, mostly women, children and elderly people, have sought refuge in neighbouring countries. 
 
(WAH)
Singapore Red Cross Delivers More Humanitarian Aid to Support Ukrainians

World Bank's $8 Million Grant to Help Modernize Palestine's Public Financial Management System

Almost Entire Global Population Still Breathes Unhealthy Air: WHO

