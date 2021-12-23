English  
The United States is providing Php10 million in immediate support.

US Provides Immediate Assistance to Support Communities in Philippines Hit by Typhoon

English disaster philippines united states
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 23 December 2021 07:19
Manila: The United States (US) government, through the US Agency for International Development (USAID), is providing Php10 million ($200,000) in immediate assistance to support communities devastated by Typhoon Odette, internationally known as Super Typhoon Rai. 
 
To assist the Philippine government’s relief efforts, USAID is partnering with Action Against Hunger to provide food, water, hygiene supplies, and other relief items to people affected by the typhoon in Surigao del Norte and Dinagat Islands. 
 
This initial USAID assistance will help restore water supply services and sanitation facilities, as well as promote hygiene practices to keep people safe and healthy. 

US Embassy in the Philippines Chargé d’Affaires (CDA) ad interim Heather Variava extended her deepest sympathies to those affected by Typhoon Odette and assured Filipinos of the United States’ ongoing commitment to providing assistance. 
 
"The United States is providing Php10 million in immediate support, including food and shelter for communities affected by Typhoon Odette," CDA Variava said in a press release on Wednesday.  
 
"We are committed to working alongside our friends and partners to provide emergency supplies and recovery assistance," she added. 
 
USAID works year-round to help communities in the Philippines prepare for and be more resilient to natural disasters.  
 
As part of USAID’s ongoing disaster preparedness assistance, it is supporting the United Nations World Food Program in transporting relief supplies, including enough food provided by the Philippine government to feed 20,000 families, and deploying mobile operations vehicles to support emergency telecommunications. 
 
USAID is also partnering with the International Organization for Migration to help manage evacuation shelters and provide critical relief supplies, including heavy-duty plastic sheeting to meet critical shelter needs for 3,800 families. 
 
The United States will continue to partner with the Philippines to better respond to natural disasters and support Filipinos in their recovery efforts.  
 
Since 2010, USAID has provided over Php16.9 billion ($340 million) in disaster relief and recovery aid, and boosted the disaster risk reduction capacity of over 100 cities and municipalities in the Philippines. 
 
(WAH)
