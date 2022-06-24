Indonesian Ambassador to Philippines Meets Local Media Representatives

Jakarta: Indonesian Ambassador to the Philippines Agus Widjojo met with the local media representatives at the Manila Hotel this week.
During the Media Luncheon, the Indonesian Ambassador said that media partners have a significant role for Indonesia in public diplomacy.
In his remarks, the Indonesian Ambassador said that Indonesia wants to increase cooperation with the Philippine government and the private sector in expanding new opportunities.
"The Philippines is an important trading partner for Indonesia. With a total bilateral trade value of USD9.5 billion in 2021, an export value of USD8.6 billion and import value of USD1.2 billion. This makes Indonesia's trade balance surplus at the level of USD7.3 billion," he said in a press release on Thursday.
Despite some challenges such as connectivity and trade balance between the two countries, he said there was still opportunities to strengthen economic cooperation.
Ambassador Agus also underlined the bilateral relationship between Indonesia and the Philippines, which according to him is very close and strong, marked by various high-level cooperation in various fields, both in the bilateral, regional and multilateral contexts.
"Indonesia and the Philippines continue to strengthen bilateral relations by seeking mutually beneficial ways and means of cooperation," he said.
The Media Luncheon event was attended by local media representatives including: the Philippine Daily Inquirer, The Manila Times, the Manila Bulletin, ABS-CBN, Nikkei Asia, the Philippine News Agency, the Daily Tribune, GMA Online, DZRH, Channel News Asia, the Philippine Star.?