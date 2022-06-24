English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Indonesian Ambassador to the Philippines Agus Widjojo. (Photo: KBRI Manila)
Indonesian Ambassador to the Philippines Agus Widjojo. (Photo: KBRI Manila)

Indonesian Ambassador to Philippines Meets Local Media Representatives

English indonesian embassy philippines diplomacy trade economic cooperation
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 24 June 2022 11:15
Jakarta: Indonesian Ambassador to the Philippines Agus Widjojo met with the local media representatives at the Manila Hotel this week.
 
During the Media Luncheon, the Indonesian Ambassador said that media partners have a significant role for Indonesia in public diplomacy.
 
In his remarks, the Indonesian Ambassador said that Indonesia wants to increase cooperation with the Philippine government and the private sector in expanding new opportunities. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"The Philippines is an important trading partner for Indonesia. With a total bilateral trade value of USD9.5 billion in 2021, an export value of USD8.6 billion and import value of USD1.2 billion. This makes Indonesia's trade balance surplus at the level of USD7.3 billion," he said in a press release on Thursday.
 
Despite some challenges such as connectivity and trade balance between the two countries, he said there was still opportunities to strengthen economic cooperation.
 
Ambassador Agus also underlined the bilateral relationship between Indonesia and the Philippines, which according to him is very close and strong, marked by various high-level cooperation in various fields, both in the bilateral, regional and multilateral contexts. 
 
"Indonesia and the Philippines continue to strengthen bilateral relations by seeking mutually beneficial ways and means of cooperation," he said.
 
The Media Luncheon event was attended by local media representatives including: the Philippine Daily Inquirer, The Manila Times, the Manila Bulletin, ABS-CBN, Nikkei Asia, the Philippine News Agency, the Daily Tribune, GMA Online, DZRH, Channel News Asia, the Philippine Star.?

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Over 49.5 Million Indonesians Receive COVID-19 Booster Shot

Over 49.5 Million Indonesians Receive COVID-19 Booster Shot

English
vaccine
Indonesia Adds 2,069 COVID-19 Cases, 5 Deaths

Indonesia Adds 2,069 COVID-19 Cases, 5 Deaths

English
indonesian government
Indonesia's PLN Commits to Converting Fuel Vehicles to Electric-Powered Models

Indonesia's PLN Commits to Converting Fuel Vehicles to Electric-Powered Models

English
PLN
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Black Box Diharapkan Bisa Merekam Lebih Banyak Data Kecelakaan Mobil
Otomotif

Black Box Diharapkan Bisa Merekam Lebih Banyak Data Kecelakaan Mobil

Resmi, Piala Dunia U-20 2023 Mulai Bergulir saat Harkitnas
Olahraga

Resmi, Piala Dunia U-20 2023 Mulai Bergulir saat Harkitnas

Pasukan Ukraina Mundur dari Medan Perang Severodonetsk
Internasional

Pasukan Ukraina Mundur dari Medan Perang Severodonetsk

Nilai Tertinggi UTBK Diraih Calon Mahasiswa Baru ITB dan UGM
Pendidikan

Nilai Tertinggi UTBK Diraih Calon Mahasiswa Baru ITB dan UGM

Pemerintah Jaga Momentum Pemulihan Ekonomi Indonesia
Ekonomi

Pemerintah Jaga Momentum Pemulihan Ekonomi Indonesia

Mahfud Sebut Kondisi Kesehatan Tjahjo Membaik
Nasional

Mahfud Sebut Kondisi Kesehatan Tjahjo Membaik

Rima Melati Akan Dimakamkan Hari Minggu di Tanah Kusir
Hiburan

Rima Melati Akan Dimakamkan Hari Minggu di Tanah Kusir

Poco F4 Masuk Indonesia 30 Juni
Teknologi

Poco F4 Masuk Indonesia 30 Juni

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN
Properti

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!