Currently, at least 4,125 Timor Leste students are pursuing their studies in Indonesian universities on scholarship. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia to Offer Scholarships at Education Fair in Timor Leste

Antara • 10 October 2022 20:15
Kupang: Each university participating in the “2022 Indonesian Education Fair” from October 14–16, 2022, in Dili will offer scholarships to prospective students from Timor Leste to study in Indonesia.
 
The Education and Culture Attaché of the Indonesian Embassy in Dili, Timor Leste, Ikfan Haris, said here on Monday that the education fair is being organized as part of the commemoration of the 20th anniversary of bilateral relations between Indonesia and Timor Leste.
 
"It is the fifth educational exhibition since it was held in 2016," Haris noted.

At least 21 universities from Indonesia will take part in the education fair held by the Indonesian Embassy for Timor Leste in Dili as part of “Indonesian Day 2022.”
 
The event will be held at two venues: the Timor Plaza Center Court on October 14 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time, and at the Indonesian Cultural Center Building on October 15 and 16 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. local time.
 
"Meanwhile, an on-site test will be carried out on October 15–19 at the Indonesian Cultural Center," Haris informed.
 
Currently, at least 4,125 Timor Leste students are pursuing their studies in Indonesian universities on scholarship.
 
According to Haris, the factors of affordability, proximity, language, and culture have boosted the number of Timor Leste students in Indonesia.
 
Meanwhile, various educational cooperations have been implemented through human resource development, comparative studies of principals in Indonesia, science, technology, language, and culture training, as well as the provision of scholarships.
 
The educational programs are expected to strengthen peace and mutual understanding that can bolster relations between the two countries.
 
Several universities will participate in the upcoming education fair, including Brawijaya University of Malang, Indonesia College of Economics STIE YKPN Yogyakarta, Satya Wacana Christian University of Salatiga, Airlangga University of Surabaya, and President University, among others.

 
