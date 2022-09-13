247 Peruvians to Join BIPA Program

"Understanding foreign languages is very important because then we can understand the people and culture of a nation," said the Indonesian Ambassador in Lima, Marina Estella Anwar Bey at the opening of the program on Monday, September 12, 2022?.
For this second semester, the Indonesian Embassy in Lima has opened 3 classes consisting of 2 beginner level classes (A1, 94 participants each ) and 1 advanced level class (A2 – 59 participants).
Of the 3 BIPA lecturers, one of them is a Peruvian citizen who is an alumni of the Darmasiswa Scholarship and BIPA Class which were previously held by the Indonesian Embassy in Lima.
In addition to Indonesian language, the lecturers will also introduce Indonesian people and culture such as customs, dances, Indonesian specialtiesm, and Indonesian tourist destinations, thereby enriching the participants' knowledge about Indonesia.
One of the BIPA participants, Doctor Reiser Ruiz, who is married to an Indonesian, was very enthusiastic to take this program.
"By taking this BIPA course, I hope that I can communicate using Indonesian with my wife's parents and extended family the next time I visit Indonesia," he said.
The implementation of the program received appreciation from the City of Lima Government, where the Lima City Government International Scholarship Coordinator, Betty Coronado Diaz was also present at the opening ceremony and conveyed the support of the Lima City Government for the implementation of the program.
Since 2019, the Lima City Government Office has collaborated with the Indonesian Embassy in Lima in various Indonesian promotion activities in schools and the community through Indonesian cooking tutorial classes, performances of traditional Indonesian dances and performances of the angklung musical instrument.