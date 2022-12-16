English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
Cooperation can encourage better law enforcement in the ASEAN region. (Photo: medcom.id)
Cooperation can encourage better law enforcement in the ASEAN region. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesian, Malaysian Police Committed to Strengthening Cooperation

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro, Siti Yona Hukmana • 16 December 2022 14:00
Jakarta: The Indonesian National Police (Polri) and the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) are committed to optimizing bilateral cooperation between the two countries. 
 
According to the Head of the International Relations Division of Polri Inspector General Khrisna Murthi, they agreed to fight transnational crimes by deporting criminals as soon as possible.
 
"So, Polri as the organizer and chairman, both AMMTC and ASEAN SOMTC 2023 will make deliverables," said Krishna in a written statement, Friday, December 16, 2022.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Krishna said that there are several things that concern the deliverables. Namely efforts to accelerate the handling of transnational crimes through Police-to-Police (P-to-P) cooperation, as well as simplification of handling mechanisms.
 
Krishna hopes that by strengthening P-to-P cooperation, Malaysia and all other ASEAN Member Countries can deny entry to Indonesian criminals or fugitives. 
 
Conversely, Indonesia will also do the same thing.
 
"Extradition can be used as the last option," he said.
 
Krishna also believes that strengthening cooperation between the National Police and PDRM can encourage better law enforcement in the ASEAN region. The cooperation between Polri and PDRM has been going well so far.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
It suspects that the perpetrator of the suicide bombing was not working alone. (Photo: medcom.id)

Astanaanyar Suicide Bomber Likely Did Not Work Alone: Counterterrorism Agency

Astanaanyar Police Station Attacker is JAD Member: Police Chief

Suicide Bomb Attack Kills 1 Police Officer in Bandung

BACA JUGA
@America Celebrates 12 Years of Operations

@America Celebrates 12 Years of Operations

English
culture
Australia, New Zealand Condemn Executions of Protestors in Iran

Australia, New Zealand Condemn Executions of Protestors in Iran

English
Australia
@America Helps Strengthen Cultural Cooperation between Indonesia, US

@America Helps Strengthen Cultural Cooperation between Indonesia, US

English
culture
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
NBA: Triple Double Morant Bawa Grizzlies Bekuk Bucks
Olahraga

NBA: Triple Double Morant Bawa Grizzlies Bekuk Bucks

AAUI Catat Premi Asuransi Umum Naik 19,9% pada Triwulan III
Ekonomi

AAUI Catat Premi Asuransi Umum Naik 19,9% pada Triwulan III

Cara Menghapus Satu Halaman di Word
Teknologi

Cara Menghapus Satu Halaman di Word

Medcom.id Raih Penghargaan 'Media Daring Terbaik' di Anugerah Diktiristek 2022
Pendidikan

Medcom.id Raih Penghargaan 'Media Daring Terbaik' di Anugerah Diktiristek 2022

Abimana Ledek Kristo Immanuel Minta Pulang saat Hari Pertama Syuting The Big 4
Hiburan

Abimana Ledek Kristo Immanuel Minta Pulang saat Hari Pertama Syuting The Big 4

Hyundai Bangun Pabrik Baterai di Indonesia, Banyak Untungnya
Otomotif

Hyundai Bangun Pabrik Baterai di Indonesia, Banyak Untungnya

100 Pekemah Terjebak Usai Tanah Longsor di Genting Highlands Malaysia
Internasional

100 Pekemah Terjebak Usai Tanah Longsor di Genting Highlands Malaysia

Waspada! Jaksel dan Jaktim Berpotensi Diguyur Hujan Hari Ini
Nasional

Waspada! Jaksel dan Jaktim Berpotensi Diguyur Hujan Hari Ini

Lebih Tinggi dari GWK, Monumen Reog Senilai Rp84 Miliar Bakal Dibangun di Ponorogo
Properti

Lebih Tinggi dari GWK, Monumen Reog Senilai Rp84 Miliar Bakal Dibangun di Ponorogo

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!