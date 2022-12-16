Indonesian, Malaysian Police Committed to Strengthening Cooperation

According to the Head of the International Relations Division of Polri Inspector General Khrisna Murthi, they agreed to fight transnational crimes by deporting criminals as soon as possible.
"So, Polri as the organizer and chairman, both AMMTC and ASEAN SOMTC 2023 will make deliverables," said Krishna in a written statement, Friday, December 16, 2022.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
Krishna said that there are several things that concern the deliverables. Namely efforts to accelerate the handling of transnational crimes through Police-to-Police (P-to-P) cooperation, as well as simplification of handling mechanisms.
Krishna hopes that by strengthening P-to-P cooperation, Malaysia and all other ASEAN Member Countries can deny entry to Indonesian criminals or fugitives.
Conversely, Indonesia will also do the same thing.
"Extradition can be used as the last option," he said.
Krishna also believes that strengthening cooperation between the National Police and PDRM can encourage better law enforcement in the ASEAN region. The cooperation between Polri and PDRM has been going well so far.