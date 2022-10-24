Indonesia Signs MoU to Support Establishment of Food, Drug Authority in Palestine

"In addition to humanitarian assistance, Indonesia is providing capacity-building assistance to prepare for the independent state of Palestine," President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) remarked at a joint press conference with Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh at the Bogor Presidential Palace, West Java, on Monday.
Jokowi remarked that the Indonesian government has been supporting capacity-building efforts in Palestine, including providing training for about two thousand Palestinians in recent years.
Furthermore, he said, the Indonesian government will facilitate the development of Palestine's micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), electronics trade, and disaster mitigation sectors.
President Jokowi also expected that Indonesia's economic cooperation with Palestine can continue to be improved.
"This is another form of Indonesia's support for Palestine, and Indonesia hopes that the economic cooperation can continue to be improved in future," he stated.
In addition, Indonesia is committed to continuing its humanitarian assistance program for Palestine.
"A few days ago, an MoU on the Indonesian government's new aid grant for Palestine was signed," the head of state noted.
Furthermore, Indonesian civil society has delivered various forms of humanitarian assistance to Palestinians.
Jokowi said that the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) is in the process of building an Indonesian hospital in Hebron City, Palestine.
At the meeting, President Jokowi and PM Shtayyeh also discussed the importance of unity in the struggle for Palestinian independence.
Jokowi reaffirmed Indonesia's commitment to supporting Palestine's struggle for independence.
Earlier, on September 22, 2022, at the UNRWA Ministerial Meeting in New York, Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi highlighted that Indonesia has been steadfast in supporting the activities of UNRWA or the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East.
"Palestinian refugees have the right to enjoy life like the life we live," Marsudi stated.