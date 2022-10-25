Papua New Guinea Reopens Wutung Border Post

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Jakarta: On Monday, Papua New Guinea reopened the Wutung Border Post following the opening of the Indonesian Border Post in Skow since May 2022.PNG closed the Wutung Border Post at the end of January 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation.The reopening ceremony was attended by West Sepik Governor Tony Wouwou, MP, Chairman of the PNG Parliamentary Commission for Border and Security Affairs, Belden Namah, MP as well as border officials of the two countries.The event was also attended by the Governor of East Sepik and the delegation who had just returned to attend the Trade Expo in Jakarta and the Mayor of Vanimo and the ranks of the West Sepik Provincial Government and the Consul General of PNG in Jayapura as well as local residents.The Indonesian Consul om Vanimo was also present to witness the reopening with border officials from the Papua Provincial Government, the Jayapura City Government and CIQS PLBN Skow."With the reopening of the RI-PNG border, it is hoped that it will revive people's economic activities," the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a media release on Tuesday.Indonesian representatives in PNG (KBRI Port Moresby and KRI Vanimo) will continue to coordinate with relevant agencies to ensure technical matters, including facilitating the movement of Indonesian citizens or Indonesian Migrant Workers.The reopening of the RI-PNG border post was discussed during the visit of PNG Prime Minister James Marape to Indonesia at the end of March 2022.Furthermore, at the RI-PNG Senior Officials Meeting in Jayapura on 11-12 October 2022, PNG revealed its plan to reopen the Wutung border post on 24 October 2022.