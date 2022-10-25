English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
It is hoped that the reopening will revive people's economic activities. (Photo: MoFA)
It is hoped that the reopening will revive people's economic activities. (Photo: MoFA)

Papua New Guinea Reopens Wutung Border Post

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 25 October 2022 16:23
Jakarta: On Monday, Papua New Guinea reopened the Wutung Border Post following the opening of the Indonesian Border Post in Skow since May 2022. 
 
PNG closed the Wutung Border Post at the end of January 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation.
 
The reopening ceremony was attended by West Sepik Governor Tony Wouwou, MP, Chairman of the PNG Parliamentary Commission for Border and Security Affairs, Belden Namah, MP as well as border officials of the two countries.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The event was also attended by the Governor of East Sepik and the delegation who had just returned to attend the Trade Expo in Jakarta and the Mayor of Vanimo and the ranks of the West Sepik Provincial Government and the Consul General of PNG in Jayapura as well as local residents. 
 
The Indonesian Consul om Vanimo was also present to witness the reopening with border officials from the Papua Provincial Government, the Jayapura City Government and CIQS PLBN Skow.
 
"With the reopening of the RI-PNG border, it is hoped that it will revive people's economic activities," the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a media release on Tuesday.
 
Indonesian representatives in PNG (KBRI Port Moresby and KRI Vanimo) will continue to coordinate with relevant agencies to ensure technical matters, including facilitating the movement of Indonesian citizens or Indonesian Migrant Workers.
 
The reopening of the RI-PNG border post was discussed during the visit of PNG Prime Minister James Marape to Indonesia at the end of March 2022. 
 
Furthermore, at the RI-PNG Senior Officials Meeting in Jayapura on 11-12 October 2022, PNG revealed its plan to reopen the Wutung border post on 24 October 2022.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
The report recommends a renewed policy focus on economic growth. (Photo: medcom.id)

Papua New Guinea's Economy Expected to Grow 4% in 2022: World Bank

Australian Foreign Minister to Visit Papua New Guinea, Timor Leste

Indonesia Demands Investigation into Fatal Shooting of Fisher in Papua New Guinea

BACA JUGA
Social Aid Can Be Used to Meet Children's Nutritional Needs: President Jokowi

Social Aid Can Be Used to Meet Children's Nutritional Needs: President Jokowi

English
president joko widodo
BP2MI Seeks to Revoke Permit of Company Supplying Indonesian Workers Illegally

BP2MI Seeks to Revoke Permit of Company Supplying Indonesian Workers Illegally

English
indonesian workers
Indonesia Ready to Shut 9.1-Gigawatt Coal-Fired Power Plants in 2027: Minister

Indonesia Ready to Shut 9.1-Gigawatt Coal-Fired Power Plants in 2027: Minister

English
fuel
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Ketemu Direktur Bank Dunia, Airlangga Beberkan Rencana Indonesia Bangun Kelistrikan ASEAN
Ekonomi

Ketemu Direktur Bank Dunia, Airlangga Beberkan Rencana Indonesia Bangun Kelistrikan ASEAN

PM Shtayyeh Sambut Baik Dukungan Jokowi Persatukan Faksi Palestina
Internasional

PM Shtayyeh Sambut Baik Dukungan Jokowi Persatukan Faksi Palestina

French Open: Kurang Optimal Arungi Turnamen, The Daddies Langsung Gugur di Babak Pertama
Olahraga

French Open: Kurang Optimal Arungi Turnamen, The Daddies Langsung Gugur di Babak Pertama

Terus Bertambah, 3.008 Kasus Covid-19 Terdeteksi Hari Ini
Nasional

Terus Bertambah, 3.008 Kasus Covid-19 Terdeteksi Hari Ini

Dituduh Jadi Simpanan Pejabat, Clara Shinta Buka Suara
Hiburan

Dituduh Jadi Simpanan Pejabat, Clara Shinta Buka Suara

Ini Tokoh-Tokoh di Balik Lahirnya Sumpah Pemuda
Pendidikan

Ini Tokoh-Tokoh di Balik Lahirnya Sumpah Pemuda

WhatsApp Down
Teknologi

WhatsApp Down

Ratusan Unit Mobil Listrik Genesis & Hyundai Siap Digunakan di KTT G20
Otomotif

Ratusan Unit Mobil Listrik Genesis & Hyundai Siap Digunakan di KTT G20

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!