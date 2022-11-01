English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Climate change will hit poor and vulnerable people the hardest. (Photo: medcom.id)
Climate change will hit poor and vulnerable people the hardest. (Photo: medcom.id)

Bangladesh Continues to Face Severe, Increasing Climate Risks: World Bank

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 01 November 2022 14:46
Dhaka: Despite significant gains in reducing the human toll from climate disasters, Bangladesh continues to face severe and increasing climate risks, according to the World Bank Group’s Country and Climate Development Report for Bangladesh issued on Monday.
 
Without urgent action, the report says, the country’s strong growth potential could be in risk.
 
The report recognizes Bangladesh’s successful experience with locally-led climate adaptation and recommends investments in infrastructure and services to strengthen climate resilience while supporting long-term growth. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The report estimates that Bangladesh could raise up to $12.5 billion in additional financing in the medium-term for climate action. 
 
"Bangladesh has led the way in adaptation and disaster risk management. Over the past 50 years, it has reduced cyclone-related deaths 100-fold. Other countries can learn from this," said Martin Raiser, World Bank Vice President for South Asia, in a media release on Monday
 
"But with ever-increasing climate risks, further adaptation efforts are vital, and a low-carbon development path is critical to a resilient future for Bangladesh," Raiser added.
 
Climate change will hit poor and vulnerable people the hardest. Average tropical cyclones cost Bangladesh about $1 billion annually. By 2050, a third of agricultural GDP could be lost and 13 million people could become internal climate migrants. In case of a severe flooding, GDP could fall by as much as 9 percent.
 
At just 0.4 percent, Bangladesh’s current contribution to global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions is not significant. But with its large population and fast economic growth, if the country follows a ‘business-as-usual’ development pathway, GHG emissions will increase substantially. Bangladesh also faces a high level of air pollution, which costs about 9 percent of GDP annually. Improved air quality standards across multiple sectors will improve health and increase climate resilience. The country’s 2021 Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) commit to reducing emissions by 21.8 percent by 2030. With strong implementation, technology development and uptake, and regional collaboration, Bangladesh can exceed these commitments. 

 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
This project will improve climate and disaster resilience in 22 coastal towns. (Photo: medcom.id)

ADB Approves $250 Million to Strengthen Climate, Disaster Resilience in Bangladesh

Foto Terpopuler: Kecelakaan Lalu Lintas di Tasikmalaya hingga Topan Sitrang Terjang Bangladesh

Korban Tewas Topan Sitrang di Bangladesh Jadi 28 Orang

BACA JUGA
Global Labour Market to Deteriorate Further: ILO

Global Labour Market to Deteriorate Further: ILO

English
workers
Human Rights Watch Urges Countries to Support Tougher Sanctions against Myanmar's Military

Human Rights Watch Urges Countries to Support Tougher Sanctions against Myanmar's Military

English
human rights
Australia Delivers Additional 3 Million Doses of FMD Vaccine to Indonesia

Australia Delivers Additional 3 Million Doses of FMD Vaccine to Indonesia

English
Australia
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Hasil NBA: Nets Raih Kemenangan Kedua Musim Ini
Olahraga

Hasil NBA: Nets Raih Kemenangan Kedua Musim Ini

Berkat G20, Kunjungan Wisman ke Indonesia Meroket hingga 10.000%
Ekonomi

Berkat G20, Kunjungan Wisman ke Indonesia Meroket hingga 10.000%

50 Negara Ungkapkan Kekhawatiran 'Mendalam' atas Pelanggaran HAM di Tiongkok
Internasional

50 Negara Ungkapkan Kekhawatiran 'Mendalam' atas Pelanggaran HAM di Tiongkok

Ternyata, Ratusan Bahasa 'Gaul' Sudah Masuk KBBI Sejak 1970
Pendidikan

Ternyata, Ratusan Bahasa 'Gaul' Sudah Masuk KBBI Sejak 1970

Tokoh Papua Merdeka Filep Karma Ditemukan Tewas Tergeletak di Pantai
Nasional

Tokoh Papua Merdeka Filep Karma Ditemukan Tewas Tergeletak di Pantai

Pilihan Baju Baru New Honda Scoopy, Bensinnya Bisa 1:59 KM/L
Otomotif

Pilihan Baju Baru New Honda Scoopy, Bensinnya Bisa 1:59 KM/L

Sosok Pria
Hiburan

Sosok Pria "Bertelinga Kelinci" Diduga jadi Penyebab Tragedi Halloween di Itaewon

Pengiriman Smartphone Global Q3 Turun 9%
Teknologi

Pengiriman Smartphone Global Q3 Turun 9%

Tangerang Jadi Kota Paling Diburu Pencari Rumah Seken
Properti

Tangerang Jadi Kota Paling Diburu Pencari Rumah Seken

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!