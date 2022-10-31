English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Urgent action is needed to protect children and young people. (Photo: medcom.id)
Urgent action is needed to protect children and young people. (Photo: medcom.id)

Children at Risk of Climate Change Related Hazards in Middle East, North Africa: Report

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 31 October 2022 11:34
Amman: United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has released the Children’s Climate Risk Index (CCRI) in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Region with a special focus on Egypt. 
 
The Index highlights the vulnerability of children living in many countries in the region to the impacts of climate change.
 
"Ahead of Egypt hosting the UN climate change conference COP27 in November, the report focuses on the impact of climate change on children and families in Egypt, compared to the rest of the region," the UN Agency said in a media release on Sunday. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The report reveals that in relation to ‘exposure to climate and environmental shocks,’ Egypt is in the ‘extremely high risk’ category, with an index score of 7.3 (out of 10) – the highest in the region. Egypt is highly exposed to climate and environmental shocks: for instance, an estimated 5.3 million children are exposed to heatwaves. Average temperatures in Egypt have increased by 0.53 degree Celsius per decade over the past 30 years. Egypt ranks in the top three countries in the region on four hazards out of seven.
 
In the Middle East and North Africa, four countries (Egypt, Djibouti, Yemen and Sudan) have children who face high to very high risks of climate change. In 2021, this meant that around 86 million children (0-17 years old) and over 34 million youths (15 – 24 years old) face these risks. These countries are likely to have over 103 million children and 53.5 million adolescents by 2050, who, without urgent mitigation and adaptation, will be left more vulnerable to the impacts of climate change. 
 
In the face of the challenges of climate change, countries in the region have responded with different measures. Taking Egypt as an example, the country has reinforced its commitments to tackle climate change and mitigate its consequences, both domestically and internationally. It has also, over the years, invested in the wellbeing of children, with a focus on the most vulnerable families and the most deprived geographical areas.
 
While the impacts of the climate crisis in the region are deeply concerning, there is room for action and optimism. Urgent action is needed to protect children and young people by adapting critical social services to climate change, prepare them with climate education and ensuring that voices are heard and acted on, and prioritizing them in climate funding, policies and resource allocations.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
He urged the province’s youth to continue to develop their potential. (Photo: medcom.id)

Youth Living in Islands Must Not Feel Inferior: Riau Islands Governor

Jakarta Records 135 Atypical Acute Kidney Injury Cases in Children: Health Office

Acute Kidney Disease Cases in Indonesia Increase to 269: Health Ministry

BACA JUGA
Australian Foreign Minister to Visit Thailand, Brunei

Australian Foreign Minister to Visit Thailand, Brunei

English
Australia
Indonesian Police to Deploy 3,000 Personnel to Secure G20 Summit in Bali

Indonesian Police to Deploy 3,000 Personnel to Secure G20 Summit in Bali

English
police
ASEAN, India Eye Stronger Cooperation to Accelerate Startup Economy

ASEAN, India Eye Stronger Cooperation to Accelerate Startup Economy

English
business
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
BI: Dunia Masih Berjibaku dengan Krisis Energi dan Pangan
Ekonomi

BI: Dunia Masih Berjibaku dengan Krisis Energi dan Pangan

Hakim ke PRT Ferdy Sambo: Saudara Bisa Dipidanakan Lo!
Nasional

Hakim ke PRT Ferdy Sambo: Saudara Bisa Dipidanakan Lo!

Pengiriman Smartphone Global Q3 Turun 9%
Teknologi

Pengiriman Smartphone Global Q3 Turun 9%

Aksi Garang Band Metal AS, Suffocation, Menutup Gelaran Rock in Solo 2022
Hiburan

Aksi Garang Band Metal AS, Suffocation, Menutup Gelaran Rock in Solo 2022

13 Tahun Lagi, Mobil Konvensional Jadi
Otomotif

13 Tahun Lagi, Mobil Konvensional Jadi "Barang Haram" Di Eropa

ANBK SD Gelombang 3-4 Dimulai, Ini yang Harus Disiapkan
Pendidikan

ANBK SD Gelombang 3-4 Dimulai, Ini yang Harus Disiapkan

10 Pemain Bintang yang Cuma Jadi Penonton di Piala Dunia 2022 (Bagian - 1)
Olahraga

10 Pemain Bintang yang Cuma Jadi Penonton di Piala Dunia 2022 (Bagian - 1)

Menang Pemilu, Lula da Silva Kembali Jadi Presiden Brasil
Internasional

Menang Pemilu, Lula da Silva Kembali Jadi Presiden Brasil

Tangerang Jadi Kota Paling Diburu Pencari Rumah Seken
Properti

Tangerang Jadi Kota Paling Diburu Pencari Rumah Seken

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!