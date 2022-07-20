English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The United States remains committed to supporting Ukraine and its people. (Photo: medcom.id)
The United States remains committed to supporting Ukraine and its people. (Photo: medcom.id)

US launches Initiative to Boost Ukrainian Agriculture Exports

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 20 July 2022 14:36
Washington: The United States Agency for International Development (USAID), has established a $100 million Agriculture Resilience Initiative (AGRI) - Ukraine to bolster Ukrainian agriculture exports and to help alleviate the global food security crisis exacerbated by Putin’s brutal war on Ukraine.  
 
AGRI-Ukraine will target Ukraine’s immediate agricultural export challenges, while also simultaneously supporting the wider needs of Ukraine’s agriculture sector and bolstering Ukraine’s continued production of agricultural commodities through 2023. 
 
The Initiative will increase Ukrainian farmers' access to critical agricultural inputs including seeds, fertilizer, equipment, and pesticides, enhance Ukrainian infrastructure capacity and capability to efficiently export agricultural goods, increase farmers’ access to financing, and expand the capacity of Ukrainian businesses to dry, temporarily store, and process agricultural commodities.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"The United States remains committed to supporting Ukraine and its people in the wake of Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified war," USAID said in a press release on Tuesday. 
 
USAID seeks to raise an additional $150 million for the Initiative from fellow donors and the private sector, with an overall target of $250 million. 
 
AGRI-Ukraine builds on a range of support USAID is providing to Ukraine’s agriculture sector in the wake of Russia’s full - scale invasion, including providing over 8,000 Ukrainian farmers with seeds, fertilizers, pesticides, and more, reaching approximately 14% of the country’s registered agriculture enterprises to help them deliver this year’s harvest despite the devastation caused by Russia’s aggression. 
 
This effort will bolster the entire agricultural sector, safeguarding this major economic engine for future generations of Ukrainians.
 
Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, USAID has been working closely with humanitarian partners in the country and region to reach Ukrainians with lifesaving humanitarian assistance while also ramping up critical development assistance to respond to cyber attacks and threats to the energy sector, countering disinformation, supporting small businesses and the agriculture sector, documenting human rights violations, meeting essential health needs, and ensuring the continued functioning of local and national government entities.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Magnitude 5 Earthquake Shakes Gorontalo Province

Magnitude 5 Earthquake Shakes Gorontalo Province

English
earthquake
Gerindra Party to Hold National Leadership Meeting on July 30

Gerindra Party to Hold National Leadership Meeting on July 30

English
Prabowo Subianto
Investment Realization in Indonesia Reaches Rp302.2 Trillion in Second Quarter of 2022

Investment Realization in Indonesia Reaches Rp302.2 Trillion in Second Quarter of 2022

English
investment
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Resmi, Abdulla Helal Lengkapi Kuota Pemain Asing Persija
Olahraga

Resmi, Abdulla Helal Lengkapi Kuota Pemain Asing Persija

Pengertian Penelitian Kuantitatif Menurut Ahli, Lengkap dengan Jenis dan Prosedurnya
Pendidikan

Pengertian Penelitian Kuantitatif Menurut Ahli, Lengkap dengan Jenis dan Prosedurnya

Bahlil Optimistis Realisasi Investasi Rp1.200 Triliun Tercapai
Ekonomi

Bahlil Optimistis Realisasi Investasi Rp1.200 Triliun Tercapai

Suzuki Tatap Segmen City Car, Kode Luncurkan Mobil Baru?
Otomotif

Suzuki Tatap Segmen City Car, Kode Luncurkan Mobil Baru?

Qualcomm Gelar Snapdragon Summit 2022 November, Pamer Chipset Baru?
Teknologi

Qualcomm Gelar Snapdragon Summit 2022 November, Pamer Chipset Baru?

Nunung Lebih Pilih Andre Taulany, Netizen: Sule <i>Baperan</i>
Hiburan

Nunung Lebih Pilih Andre Taulany, Netizen: Sule Baperan

Tersisa 3 Kandidat PM Inggris, Rishi Sunak Masih Terdepan
Internasional

Tersisa 3 Kandidat PM Inggris, Rishi Sunak Masih Terdepan

Rizieq Shihab Bebas Bersyarat Hari Ini
Nasional

Rizieq Shihab Bebas Bersyarat Hari Ini

BPKN Terima 2.967 Pengaduan Konsumen Terkait Perumahan
Properti

BPKN Terima 2.967 Pengaduan Konsumen Terkait Perumahan

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!