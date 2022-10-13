No Negative Responses on G20 Summit Attendance from Leaders: Indonesia

"We have not received any negative response from all the G20 member countries, so far, regarding the presence of their leaders," Minister Marsudi said at a media briefing here on Thursday.
The Indonesian Government has been coordinating with embassies of G20 countries as well as other invited countries for preparations for the leaders' participation, she noted.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
"Their representatives in Indonesia continue to prepare ground work for the presence of the leaders," she noted.
To date, none of the leaders of the G20 countries have confirmed their presence at the G20 summit in Bali on November 15-16, although President Joko Widodo, in a special interview with Bloomberg last August, said Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin would attend.
US President Joe Biden recently said he did not rule out meeting with Putin and Xi Jinping if both attend the G20 summit in Bali.
Co-Sherpa G20 Indonesia Dian Triansyah Djani said as the President of the G20, Indonesia is ready to facilitate all requests for bilateral meetings during the summit.
He also said that Indonesia's reputation in hosting international events has been recognized and has received support from invited countries.
Highlighting that majority of G20 leaders will attend the summit, Trian Djani said it shows confidence in Indonesia's G20 presidency amid the world rivalry.
"Indonesia is a country that in its leadership always tries to make all countries comfortable, and we also have a good track record to lead summits," he remarked.
The Indonesian government also ensures that logistical, location, and security preparations continue to be finalized ahead of the G20 Summit.