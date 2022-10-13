English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Indonesia is ready to facilitate all requests for bilateral meetings during the summit. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia is ready to facilitate all requests for bilateral meetings during the summit. (Photo: medcom.id)

No Negative Responses on G20 Summit Attendance from Leaders: Indonesia

Antara • 13 October 2022 20:51
Jakarta: Indonesia has, so far, received no negative responses from the G20 leaders concerning attendance in the grouping's summit to be held in Bali in November 2022, according to Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi.
 
"We have not received any negative response from all the G20 member countries, so far, regarding the presence of their leaders," Minister Marsudi said at a media briefing here on Thursday.
 
The Indonesian Government has been coordinating with embassies of G20 countries as well as other invited countries for preparations for the leaders' participation, she noted.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"Their representatives in Indonesia continue to prepare ground work for the presence of the leaders," she noted.
 
To date, none of the leaders of the G20 countries have confirmed their presence at the G20 summit in Bali on November 15-16, although President Joko Widodo, in a special interview with Bloomberg last August, said Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin would attend.
 
US President Joe Biden recently said he did not rule out meeting with Putin and Xi Jinping if both attend the G20 summit in Bali.
 
Co-Sherpa G20 Indonesia Dian Triansyah Djani said as the President of the G20, Indonesia is ready to facilitate all requests for bilateral meetings during the summit.
 
He also said that Indonesia's reputation in hosting international events has been recognized and has received support from invited countries.
 
Highlighting that majority of G20 leaders will attend the summit, Trian Djani said it shows confidence in Indonesia's G20 presidency amid the world rivalry.
 
"Indonesia is a country that in its leadership always tries to make all countries comfortable, and we also have a good track record to lead summits," he remarked.
 
The Indonesian government also ensures that logistical, location, and security preparations continue to be finalized ahead of the G20 Summit. 

 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
indonesia's G20 Presidency (Photo: MoFA)

Indonesia Requires Full COVID-19 Vaccination for G20 Summit Delegates

Jokowi Inspects Ngurah Rai Forest Park in Bali

Jangan Asal Pilih Produk Asuransi

BACA JUGA
Victims of Kanjuruhan Tragedy Can Demand Restitution: LPSK

Victims of Kanjuruhan Tragedy Can Demand Restitution: LPSK

English
LPSK
Govt Inspects Kanjuruhan Stadium, Reviews Safety Aspects

Govt Inspects Kanjuruhan Stadium, Reviews Safety Aspects

English
east java
Ministry Highlights Importance of Batik Preservation

Ministry Highlights Importance of Batik Preservation

English
batik
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Rizky Billar Ditahan, Lesti Kejora Langsung Cabut Laporan
Hiburan

Rizky Billar Ditahan, Lesti Kejora Langsung Cabut Laporan

Hakim Agung Gazalba Saleh Batal Diperiksa KPK, Kenapa?
Nasional

Hakim Agung Gazalba Saleh Batal Diperiksa KPK, Kenapa?

Satgas Transformasi Sepak Bola Indonesia Resmi Terbentuk
Olahraga

Satgas Transformasi Sepak Bola Indonesia Resmi Terbentuk

RUU Sisdiknas Diminta Akomodasi Keragaman Agama atau Kepercayaan
Pendidikan

RUU Sisdiknas Diminta Akomodasi Keragaman Agama atau Kepercayaan

Bos OJK: Biar Kata Ekonomi Kita Kuat, Tetap Saja Harus Siaga dari Risiko Global!
Ekonomi

Bos OJK: Biar Kata Ekonomi Kita Kuat, Tetap Saja Harus Siaga dari Risiko Global!

Indonesia Masih Ditahap Kenalan dengan Kendaraan Listrik
Otomotif

Indonesia Masih Ditahap Kenalan dengan Kendaraan Listrik

Lindungi Kesehatan Mental Pakai Teknologi, Begini Caranya
Teknologi

Lindungi Kesehatan Mental Pakai Teknologi, Begini Caranya

Terdengar Tembakan di Protes Kematian Mahsa Amini di Iran
Internasional

Terdengar Tembakan di Protes Kematian Mahsa Amini di Iran

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!