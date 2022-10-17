English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
WFP is on the ground helping flood-hit families. (Photo: medcom.id)
WFP is on the ground helping flood-hit families. (Photo: medcom.id)

West Africa Hard-Hit by Climate Crisis: WFP

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 17 October 2022 15:41
Dakar: Above-average rainfall and devastating flooding across West and Central Africa has affected five million people in 19 countries across the region, the World Food Programme (WFP) has stated.
 
This climate-related disaster is one of the deadliest the region has seen in years and is likely to deepen the already worrisome hunger situation for millions.
 
The floods hit West Africa as world leaders prepare to meet on the climate crisis at COP27 in Egypt and highlight the urgent need to help communities on the frontlines of the climate crisis adapt, expand solutions that address loss and damage incurred during climate-related disasters, and invest in climate action in fragile contexts.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"Families in West Africa have already been pushed to the limit in the wake of conflict, the socio-economic fallout from the pandemic, and skyrocketing food prices. These floods act as a misery multiplier and are the final straw for communities already struggling to keep their heads above water," said Chris Nikoi, the UN World Food Programme (WFP)’s Regional Director for Western Africa, in a media release on Monday.
 
"WFP is on the ground helping flood-hit families get back on their feet by providing an immediate response package, while also helping to build community resilience to future shocks and pave a pathway out of this catastrophic situation," Nikoi added.
 
The short-term meteorological forecasts indicate above average seasonal rainfall across the Western Africa region (except southern coastal areas), with a risk of flooding affecting people and further driving up humanitarian needs. 
 
A confluence of calamities already left 43 million people facing crisis and emergency (IPC/CH phases 3+4) levels of food insecurity during the June-August lean season.
 
In response, WFP is on the ground providing a three-month emergency assistance package targeting 427,000 flood-hit women, men and children in critically affected countries including the Central African Republic, Chad, the Gambia, Nigeria, Sao Tome & Principe, and Sierra Leone. 
 
WFP also provides post-flood response mainly targeting smallholder farmers whose crops have been destroyed.
 
WFP’s emergency food assistance is provided in the form of food and cash disbursements helping affected families meet their basic food and nutrition needs at a time when food prices are skyrocketing, already pushing basic meals out of reach for vulnerable families.
 
In many countries across the region, food prices are still on the rise compared to the 5-year average. 
 
Maize prices, for example, rose by 106%, 78%, 42% respectively in Ghana, Niger and Nigeria. In Burkina Faso, sorghum prices increased by 85%. 
 
In Mauritania, wheat is up by 49%, while in Sierra Leone, imported rice is up by a staggering 87%. 
 
To ensure that WFP's flood-response programme can effectively assist affected communities, WFP requires US$ 15 million through March 2023.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Uganda declared an outbreak of the Sudan ebolavirus on 20 September 2022. (Photo: medcom.id)

9 African Countries Take Steps to Tackle Ebola Disease Outbreak

WFP, Partner Launch Partnership to Support Rwanda, Uganda

Memasuki Usia 25 Tahun, 2 Hal ini Harus Sudah Diperoleh

BACA JUGA
President Jokowi Releases Indonesian Migrant Workers to South Korea

President Jokowi Releases Indonesian Migrant Workers to South Korea

English
president joko widodo
Indonesia Water Fund to Expand Clean Water Access: SOEs Minister

Indonesia Water Fund to Expand Clean Water Access: SOEs Minister

English
water
Jakarta's Kemayoran Athletes Village Hospital Treating 24 COVID-19 Patients

Jakarta's Kemayoran Athletes Village Hospital Treating 24 COVID-19 Patients

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Blibli.com Bakal IPO Rp8,17 Triliun Nih, Berminat?
Ekonomi

Blibli.com Bakal IPO Rp8,17 Triliun Nih, Berminat?

Arab Saudi Ingin Gelar F1GP Dua Kali dalam Setahun
Olahraga

Arab Saudi Ingin Gelar F1GP Dua Kali dalam Setahun

Antisipasi Uji Coba Nuklir Korut, Kantor Presiden Korsel Siaga 24 Jam
Internasional

Antisipasi Uji Coba Nuklir Korut, Kantor Presiden Korsel Siaga 24 Jam

Usai Mengeksekusi Brigadir J, Ferdy Sambo Sempat Ditodong Senjata oleh Pengawal
Nasional

Usai Mengeksekusi Brigadir J, Ferdy Sambo Sempat Ditodong Senjata oleh Pengawal

Donald Trump Sebut Kanye West Gila dan Butuh Bantuan Profesional
Hiburan

Donald Trump Sebut Kanye West Gila dan Butuh Bantuan Profesional

Pelajar Bogor Merapat, Pendaftaran Beasiswa S1 Pancakarsa Sudah Dibuka
Pendidikan

Pelajar Bogor Merapat, Pendaftaran Beasiswa S1 Pancakarsa Sudah Dibuka

Biar Keren, Begini Cara Ganti Background Layar Laptop Windows 11
Teknologi

Biar Keren, Begini Cara Ganti Background Layar Laptop Windows 11

Kurangi Kecelakaan, Sopir Truk & Bus Di Sumatera Utara Belajar Safety Driving
Otomotif

Kurangi Kecelakaan, Sopir Truk & Bus Di Sumatera Utara Belajar Safety Driving

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!