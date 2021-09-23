English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

Indonesia Committed to Global Good during G20 Presidency: President Jokowi

English indonesian government president joko widodo g20 presidency
Antara • 23 September 2021 15:02
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) reiterated Indonesia's commitment to working for the good of the global society during its presidency in G20 commencing in late 2021.
 
"Indonesia will assume the G20 presidency in 2022 under the theme of 'Recover Together, Recover Stronger,'" President Jokowi stated in a video presented to delegates of the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York, the United States, on Thursday morning.
 
Indonesia is committed to ensuring that G20 will work for the benefit of all nations and countries, the president emphasized.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"Indonesia strives for the G20 to work for the benefit of all, from developed and developing countries, north and south, big and small, archipelagic countries and small island states in the Pacific, as well as vulnerable groups that must be prioritized," President Jokowi remarked.
 
Indonesia will maintain inclusiveness of all groups during the G20 presidency and ensure that no one will be left behind in the global development, the president noted.
 
Jokowi has vowed that green economy and sustainability are also a priority during Indonesia's presidency in 2022 while highlighting the country's achievements to reducing forest damage in 2020.
 
"Indonesia is aware of its strategic place in terms of addressing the impacts of climate change, and we will work hard to fulfil our commitments. In 2020, Indonesia had reduced its forest fires by 82 percent as compared to the previous year," the president reasserted.
 
The Indonesian government is also committed to multilateralism and supporting burden-sharing to face the worldwide agenda and address global issues, Jokowi stated.
 
"Indonesia reiterates its hope and support to multilateralism. It is imperative for us to safeguard an effective multilateralism with concrete work and results. Let us work together, to recover together, recover stronger," President Jokowi remarked.
 
Indonesia's G20 presidency in 2022 would be the first for the country since the organisation was established in 1999. Indonesia would serve in the G20 presidency from December 1, 2021, to November 2022.
 
The G20 presidency will be officially handed over to Indonesia from the previous office holder, Italy, during the G20 Summit in Rome scheduled in October 2021.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Covid-19 Transmission in Schools Low following Face-to-Face Learning: Education Minister

Covid-19 Transmission in Schools Low following Face-to-Face Learning: Education Minister

English
education
Banks, Customers Should Wary of Personal Data Misuse in Digital Era: LPS

Banks, Customers Should Wary of Personal Data Misuse in Digital Era: LPS

English
banking
Character Building Eradicates Intolerance, Bullying at Schools: Education Minister

Character Building Eradicates Intolerance, Bullying at Schools: Education Minister

English
education
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Penganiayaan M Kece, Kompolnas Minta Polri Bertanggung Jawab
Nasional

Penganiayaan M Kece, Kompolnas Minta Polri Bertanggung Jawab

Harga Emas Dunia Meredup
Ekonomi

Harga Emas Dunia Meredup

Penembakan di Toko Kelontong AS, 1 Tewas dan Pelaku Bunuh Diri
Internasional

Penembakan di Toko Kelontong AS, 1 Tewas dan Pelaku Bunuh Diri

Cadiz vs Barcelona: 10 Pemain Barca Kerja Keras Amankan Satu Angka
Olahraga

Cadiz vs Barcelona: 10 Pemain Barca Kerja Keras Amankan Satu Angka

Pengunjung Jazz Gunung Bromo 2021 Wajib Sudah Vaksin
Hiburan

Pengunjung Jazz Gunung Bromo 2021 Wajib Sudah Vaksin

Astra Masuk Ke Bisnis Situs Jual Beli Mobil
Otomotif

Astra Masuk Ke Bisnis Situs Jual Beli Mobil

Nadiem dan Komisi X Sepakat Penundaan Pengumuman Seleksi PPPK Guru
Pendidikan

Nadiem dan Komisi X Sepakat Penundaan Pengumuman Seleksi PPPK Guru

KLHK: Kawasan Konservasi Alam Juga Perlu Internet
Teknologi

KLHK: Kawasan Konservasi Alam Juga Perlu Internet

3 Tips Investasi Properti agar Tak Rugi
Properti

3 Tips Investasi Properti agar Tak Rugi

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!