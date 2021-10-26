ASEAN, Plan International Hold First Regional Girls' Takeover

Bangkok: Plan International Asia Pacific, along with the ASEAN Commission on the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Women and Girls (ACWC) and ASEAN Secretariat, held the First Regional Girls’ Takeover in ASEAN on 21 October.
The online event is a joint celebration of the International Day of the Girl (IDG).
"Truth and accurate information are fundamental to girls’ voice, choice, and power against gender equality and social inclusion," said Krista Zimmerman, Director of Influencing and Programs, Plan International Asia Pacific.
Girls Takeover is a symbolic turnover of position and authority of leaders of various institutions to girl advocates in recognition of girls’ right to participation and their ability to take on leadership roles.
Plan International has led the takeover annually as part of the annual IDG celebration but it was a first for the region.
"ASEAN ensures that gender equality is mainstreamed in various initiatives for women and girls’ active participation in our recovery and resilience-building process. ASEAN recognizes women and girls as active agents and catalyst for change and transformation, not as mere recipients of services. In the face of the challenges, setbacks and uncertainties in this time of crisis, ASEAN will forge ahead in progressing meaningful and impactful initiatives towards realizing an inclusive, people-oriented, people-centred ASEAN with girls’ voice, choice and power during and beyond COVID-19," said Ekkaphab Phanthavong, Deputy Secretary-General of ASEAN for the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community.
Christine Abigail Tolentino, a participant from the Philippines, also gave her remarks as she took over the role of Zimmerman at Plan International APAC.
"Change does not happen overnight. This first regional girls’ takeover is a historic step for girls’ empowerment. It sends a strong message to girls that our rights are being promoted by our leaders in ASEAN, our leadership abilities are recognized, and our needs for empowerment are supported," said Tolentino.
The event was also the regional launch of Plan International’s Reports, “The Truth Gap: The State of the World’s Girls Report 2021”, and “Voice, Choice, and Power: the 2021 Asia Pacific Girls Report.”
Truth Gap highlighted the impact of digital misinformation and disinformation on girls, and their calls to action which include systematic digital literacy and instituting mechanisms to monitor and investigate misinformation online.
Voice, Choice, and Power, on the other hand, put a spotlight on the successes and challenges of girl activists in their fight for gender equality and inclusion.
There were almost a hundred participants in the online celebration from ASEAN Regional bodies, national government institutions, civil society organizations, youth groups, among others.