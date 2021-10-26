English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
ASEAN recognizes women and girls as active agents and catalyst for change and transformation.
ASEAN recognizes women and girls as active agents and catalyst for change and transformation.

ASEAN, Plan International Hold First Regional Girls' Takeover

English asean culture women
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 26 October 2021 13:38
Bangkok: Plan International Asia Pacific, along with the ASEAN Commission on the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Women and Girls (ACWC) and ASEAN Secretariat, held the First Regional Girls’ Takeover in ASEAN on 21 October. 
 
The online event is a joint celebration of the International Day of the Girl (IDG).
 
"Truth and accurate information are fundamental to girls’ voice, choice, and power against gender equality and social inclusion," said Krista Zimmerman, Director of Influencing and Programs, Plan International Asia Pacific.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Girls Takeover is a symbolic turnover of position and authority of leaders of various institutions to girl advocates in recognition of girls’ right to participation and their ability to take on leadership roles. 
 
Plan International has led the takeover annually as part of the annual IDG celebration but it was a first for the region.
 
"ASEAN ensures that gender equality is mainstreamed in various initiatives for women and girls’ active participation in our recovery and resilience-building process. ASEAN recognizes women and girls as active agents and catalyst for change and transformation, not as mere recipients of services. In the face of the challenges, setbacks and uncertainties in this time of crisis, ASEAN will forge ahead in progressing meaningful and impactful initiatives towards realizing an inclusive, people-oriented, people-centred ASEAN with girls’ voice, choice and power during and beyond COVID-19," said Ekkaphab Phanthavong, Deputy Secretary-General of ASEAN for the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community.
 
Christine Abigail Tolentino, a participant from the Philippines, also gave her remarks as she took over the role of Zimmerman at Plan International APAC. 
 
"Change does not happen overnight. This first regional girls’ takeover is a historic step for girls’ empowerment. It sends a strong message to girls that our rights are being promoted by our leaders in ASEAN, our leadership abilities are recognized, and our needs for empowerment are supported," said Tolentino.
 
The event was also the regional launch of Plan International’s Reports, “The Truth Gap: The State of the World’s Girls Report 2021”, and “Voice, Choice, and Power: the 2021 Asia Pacific Girls Report.” 
 
Truth Gap highlighted the impact of digital misinformation and disinformation on girls, and their calls to action which include systematic digital literacy and instituting mechanisms to monitor and investigate misinformation online. 
 
Voice, Choice, and Power, on the other hand, put a spotlight on the successes and challenges of girl activists in their fight for gender equality and inclusion.
 
There were almost a hundred participants in the online celebration from ASEAN Regional bodies, national government institutions, civil society organizations, youth groups, among others.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
All Public Institutions Must Be Open to Criticism: VP

All Public Institutions Must Be Open to Criticism: VP

English
vice president maruf amin
2,593 Branch Offices of Banks Close Amid Financial Digitization: OJK

2,593 Branch Offices of Banks Close Amid Financial Digitization: OJK

English
finance
Over 69.1 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against Covid-19

Over 69.1 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against Covid-19

English
covid-19 vaccine
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Presiden Sampaikan Harapan ASEAN kepada AS
Nasional

Presiden Sampaikan Harapan ASEAN kepada AS

Joe Biden Alokasikan Rp1,4 Triliun untuk Perkuat Hubungan ASEAN-AS
Internasional

Joe Biden Alokasikan Rp1,4 Triliun untuk Perkuat Hubungan ASEAN-AS

Lelang SUN Masih Diminati Investor
Ekonomi

Lelang SUN Masih Diminati Investor

Leg Pertama: Garuda Muda Kalah Tipis dari Timnas Australia U-23
Olahraga

Leg Pertama: Garuda Muda Kalah Tipis dari Timnas Australia U-23

Kunjungan Kerja ke Sumut, Nadiem Titip 3 Pesan untuk Pemda
Pendidikan

Kunjungan Kerja ke Sumut, Nadiem Titip 3 Pesan untuk Pemda

Tamu KTT G20 Di Bali Bakal Menggunakan Mobil Listrik Genesis G80
Otomotif

Tamu KTT G20 Di Bali Bakal Menggunakan Mobil Listrik Genesis G80

Dispatch Ungkap Fakta Mengejutkan Hubungan Kim Seon Ho dan Mantan Pacarnya, Ternyata...
Hiburan

Dispatch Ungkap Fakta Mengejutkan Hubungan Kim Seon Ho dan Mantan Pacarnya, Ternyata...

Zyrex Klaim Kinerja Keuangan Bagus, Kontribusi Semua Segmen
Teknologi

Zyrex Klaim Kinerja Keuangan Bagus, Kontribusi Semua Segmen

Hotel Milik Donald Trump Dijual Rp5,2 Triliun
Properti

Hotel Milik Donald Trump Dijual Rp5,2 Triliun

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!