World Bank Suspends Aid to Sudan following Military Coup

Washington: The World Bank has suspended its aid to Sudan after the military staged a coup against the civilian government in the African country.
"The World Bank Group paused disbursements in all of its operations in Sudan on Monday and it has stopped processing any new operations as we closely monitor and assess the situation," said World Bank Group President David Malpass in a statement on Wednesday.
"We hope that peace and the integrity of the transition process will be restored, so that Sudan can restart its path of economic development and can take its rightful place in the international financial community," he added.
According to him, the World Bank Group has been a close partner of Sudan, working alongside other development partners to establish the Sudan Family Support Program and support the country’s COVID-19 vaccination rollout.
Before the military coup, Sudan was embarking on an ambitious package of economic reforms, which paved the way for the country’s arrears clearance as it became eligible for debt relief under the heavily indebted poor countries (HIPC) initiative.
Long-time ruler Omar al-Bashir was overthrown by the military following months of popular protest in April 2019, and a transitional government was set up comprising both military and civilian leadership, after a power-sharing agreement, that was due to lead to full democratic elections in 2023.
After the coup, Sudan's military dissolved civilian rule, arrested Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and other political leaders and declared a state of emergency.