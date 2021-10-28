English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The World Bank Group has been a close partner of Sudan.
The World Bank Group has been a close partner of Sudan.

World Bank Suspends Aid to Sudan following Military Coup

English africa military Sudan
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 28 October 2021 11:04
Washington: The World Bank has suspended its aid to Sudan after the military staged a coup against the civilian government in the African country.
 
"The World Bank Group paused disbursements in all of its operations in Sudan on Monday and it has stopped processing any new operations as we closely monitor and assess the situation," said World Bank Group President David Malpass in a statement on Wednesday.
 
"We hope that peace and the integrity of the transition process will be restored, so that Sudan can restart its path of economic development and can take its rightful place in the international financial community," he added.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


According to him, the World Bank Group has been a close partner of Sudan, working alongside other development partners to establish the Sudan Family Support Program and support the country’s COVID-19 vaccination rollout. 
 
Before the military coup, Sudan was embarking on an ambitious package of economic reforms, which paved the way for the country’s arrears clearance as it became eligible for debt relief under the heavily indebted poor countries (HIPC) initiative.
 
Long-time ruler Omar al-Bashir was overthrown by the military following months of popular protest in April 2019, and a transitional government was set up comprising both military and civilian leadership, after a power-sharing agreement, that was due to lead to full democratic elections in 2023. 
 
After the coup, Sudan's military dissolved civilian rule, arrested Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and other political leaders and declared a state of emergency. 
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
314 Asymptomatic Covid-19 Patients Self Isolating at Pasar Rumput Apartment Complex

314 Asymptomatic Covid-19 Patients Self Isolating at Pasar Rumput Apartment Complex

English
covid-19 patients
China, WFP Cooperate to Provide Food Assistance to Women in Timor Leste

China, WFP Cooperate to Provide Food Assistance to Women in Timor Leste

English
Timor Leste
Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital Treats 191 Covid-19 Patients

Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital Treats 191 Covid-19 Patients

English
covid-19 patients
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Per 1 November, BI Buka Kembali Layanan Uang Rupiah
Ekonomi

Per 1 November, BI Buka Kembali Layanan Uang Rupiah

Resmi, Masa Berlaku Tes PCR Jadi 3x24 Jam
Nasional

Resmi, Masa Berlaku Tes PCR Jadi 3x24 Jam

Esports Bawa Dampak Positif untuk Tenaga Kerja dan Ekonomi
Teknologi

Esports Bawa Dampak Positif untuk Tenaga Kerja dan Ekonomi

Di KTT EAS, Jokowi Dorong Diakhirinya Trajektori Negatif Geopolitik Kawasan
Internasional

Di KTT EAS, Jokowi Dorong Diakhirinya Trajektori Negatif Geopolitik Kawasan

MG Bawa 3 Mobil Baru DI GIIAS 2021, Ini Bocorannya
Otomotif

MG Bawa 3 Mobil Baru DI GIIAS 2021, Ini Bocorannya

Nadiem Yakin Indonesia Jadi Negara Besar di Tangan Pemuda
Pendidikan

Nadiem Yakin Indonesia Jadi Negara Besar di Tangan Pemuda

Buntut Kekalahan dari Vallecano, Barcelona Pecat Ronald Koeman
Olahraga

Buntut Kekalahan dari Vallecano, Barcelona Pecat Ronald Koeman

Voice of Baceprot, Band Metal Hijaber Asal Garut Gelar Tur Eropa
Hiburan

Voice of Baceprot, Band Metal Hijaber Asal Garut Gelar Tur Eropa

Hotel Milik Donald Trump Dijual Rp5,2 Triliun
Properti

Hotel Milik Donald Trump Dijual Rp5,2 Triliun

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!