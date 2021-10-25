English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The combined impacts of drought, conflict, and the economic crisis, have severely affected people’s access to food.
The combined impacts of drought, conflict, and the economic crisis, have severely affected people’s access to food.

Half of Afghanistan's Population to Face Acute Food Insecurity: Report

English afghanistan agriculture food
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 25 October 2021 16:02
Rome: More than half the population of Afghanistan – a record 22.8 million people - will face acute food insecurity from November, according to the latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) report issued today by the Food Security and Agriculture Cluster of Afghanistan, co-led by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the World Food Programme (WFP).
 
The combined impacts of drought, conflict, COVID-19 and the economic crisis, have severely affected lives, livelihoods, and people’s access to food. The report’s findings come as Afghanistan’s harsh winter looms, threatening to cut off areas of the country where families desperately depend on humanitarian assistance to survive the freezing winter months.
 
The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) report has found that more than one in two Afghans will be facing crisis (IPC Phase 3) or emergency (IPC Phase 4) levels of acute food insecurity through the November 2021 to March 2022 lean season, requiring urgent humanitarian interventions to meet basic food needs, protect livelihoods and prevent a humanitarian catastrophe.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The report also notes that this is the highest number of acutely food insecure people ever recorded in the ten years the UN has been conducting IPC analyses in Afghanistan. Globally, Afghanistan is home to one of the largest number of people in acute food insecurity in both absolute and relative terms
 
"It is urgent that we act efficiently and effectively to speed up and scale up our delivery in Afghanistan before winter cuts off a large part of the country, with millions of people – including farmers, women, young children and the elderly – going hungry in the freezing winter. It is a matter of life or death. We cannot wait and see humanitarian disasters unfolding in front of us – it is unacceptable!" said Qu Dongyu, FAO Director-General, in a press release on Monday.
 
The IPC report reflects a 37 percent increase in the number of Afghans facing acute hunger since the last assessment issued in April 2021. Among those at risk are 3.2 million children under-five who are expected to suffer from acute malnutrition by the end of the year. In October, WFP and UNICEF warned that one million children were at risk of dying from severe acute malnutrition without immediate life-saving treatment.
 
For the first time, urban residents are suffering from food insecurity at similar rates to rural communities, marking the shifting face of hunger in the country. Rampant unemployment and the liquidity crisis mean that all major urban centres are projected to face Emergency (IPC Phase 4) levels of food insecurity, including formerly middle-class populations.
 
In rural areas, the severe impact of the second drought in four years continues to impact the livelihoods of 7.3 million people who rely on agriculture and livestock to survive.
 
"Afghanistan is now among the world’s worst humanitarian crises - if not the worst - and food security has all but collapsed. This winter, millions of Afghans will be forced to choose between migration and starvation unless we can step up our life-saving assistance, and unless the economy can be resuscitated. We are on a countdown to catastrophe and if we don’t act now, we will have a total disaster on our hands," said David Beasley, WFP Executive Director.
 
"Hunger is rising and children are dying. We can’t feed people on promises – funding commitments must turn into hard cash, and the international community must come together to address this crisis, which is fast spinning out of control," Beasley warned.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia, Malaysia Agree to Bolster Cooperation in Palm Oil Industry

Indonesia, Malaysia Agree to Bolster Cooperation in Palm Oil Industry

English
palm oil
Indonesia to Apply Fair Play for Automotive Industry: Investment Minister

Indonesia to Apply Fair Play for Automotive Industry: Investment Minister

English
automotive
Counselor Chollet's Visit Reinforces Indonesia-US Strategic Partnership

Counselor Chollet's Visit Reinforces Indonesia-US Strategic Partnership

English
united states
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
25 Oktober, 68,2 Orang Terima Vaksin Dosis Lengkap
Nasional

25 Oktober, 68,2 Orang Terima Vaksin Dosis Lengkap

Kementerian BUMN Ogah Beri Suntikan PMN ke Garuda Indonesia
Ekonomi

Kementerian BUMN Ogah Beri Suntikan PMN ke Garuda Indonesia

Lawan Kejahatan di Komunitas Arab, Israel Gelontorkan Dana USD10 Miliar
Internasional

Lawan Kejahatan di Komunitas Arab, Israel Gelontorkan Dana USD10 Miliar

KOI Bertemu WADA Guna Bebaskan Sanksi LADI
Olahraga

KOI Bertemu WADA Guna Bebaskan Sanksi LADI

Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo, Bisa Diajak Offroad Ringan
Otomotif

Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo, Bisa Diajak Offroad Ringan

Ed Sheeran Positif Covid-19 Jelang Rilis Album Terbaru
Hiburan

Ed Sheeran Positif Covid-19 Jelang Rilis Album Terbaru

PTKIN Diminta Lakukan Transformasi Institusi, Digital, dan Internasionalisasi
Pendidikan

PTKIN Diminta Lakukan Transformasi Institusi, Digital, dan Internasionalisasi

Kisruh FIFA dan EA, FIFA 22 Malah Jadi Game Olahraga Terpopuler di Dunia
Teknologi

Kisruh FIFA dan EA, FIFA 22 Malah Jadi Game Olahraga Terpopuler di Dunia

<i>Apik, Rek!</i> Ini 5 Gedung Tertinggi di Kota Surabaya
Properti

Apik, Rek! Ini 5 Gedung Tertinggi di Kota Surabaya

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!