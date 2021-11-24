English  
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and her French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian. (Photo:MoFA)
Indonesia, France Agree to Strengthen Maritime Cooperation

English maritime health europe defense G20
Marcheilla Ariesta • 24 November 2021 16:02
Jakarta: Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi held a bilateral meeting with her French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian in Jakarta on Wednesday.
 
During the bilateral meeting, the two foreign ministers signed a Plan of Action(PoA) to deepen the strategic partnership between Indonesia and France from 2022 to 2027.
 
"Some of the priorities in the action plan include cooperation in the health, defense, climate change, energy and maritime sectors," said Foreign Minister Retno in a joint statement after the bilateral meeting.
 
According to Foreign Minister Retno, Indonesia and France will conduct a dialogue on maritime cooperation for the first time next year. 

In the health sector, she added, they will continue cooperation to strengthen the world's preparedness against future pandemics.
 
"We also agreed to intensify communication, especially next year, on several issues related to the G20 and the European Union," Foreign Minister Retno said.
 
Next year, Presidency of the G20 will be held by Indonesia, while France will serve as president of the European Union council in the first half of 2022.
 
(WAH)
