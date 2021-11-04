President Jokowi Plants Mangrove Trees in Abu Dhabi

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Jakarta: After meeting with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (MBZ) at Al-Shatie Palace as part of his working visit to United Arab Emirates, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) Wednesday visited Jubail Mangrove Park in Al Jubail Island, Abu Dhabi.On his way to the park, the President and his entourage passed through Joko Widodo Street and President Joko Widodo Mosque and saw the construction of the new Indonesian Embassy in Abu Dhabi from the vehicle he rode in.According to the Press, Media and Information Bureau of Indonesia's Presidential Secretariat, the President was welcomed with UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail Al Mazrouei and Director General of Jubail Island Investment Company Mounir Haidar at the park.After listening to the explanation about the area, the President took a 300-meter walk across a boardwalk to see the mangroves.Before leaving Jubail Mangrove Park, the President planted trees near the location where the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi did.For the record, Jubail Mangrove Park is Abu Dhabi’s first mangrove forest park with an area of 120,000 square meters and has been opened for the public since Thursday, 30 January 2020.As quoted from its official website, this attraction was made to improve awareness, appreciation, and understanding about the important ecological functions of mangrove habitat, which includes protecting Abu Dhabi’s coastline and supporting biodiversity.