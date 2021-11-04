English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo: BPMI Setpres)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo: BPMI Setpres)

President Jokowi Plants Mangrove Trees in Abu Dhabi

English president joko widodo mangrove biodiversity
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 04 November 2021 12:03
Jakarta: After meeting with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (MBZ) at Al-Shatie Palace as part of his working visit to United Arab Emirates, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) Wednesday visited Jubail Mangrove Park in Al Jubail Island, Abu Dhabi. 
 
On his way to the park, the President and his entourage passed through Joko Widodo Street and President Joko Widodo Mosque and saw the construction of the new Indonesian Embassy in Abu Dhabi from the vehicle he rode in. 
 
According to the Press, Media and Information Bureau of Indonesia's Presidential Secretariat, the President was welcomed with UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail Al Mazrouei and Director General of Jubail Island Investment Company Mounir Haidar at the park.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


After listening to the explanation about the area, the President took a 300-meter walk across a boardwalk to see the mangroves. 
 
Before leaving Jubail Mangrove Park, the President planted trees near the location where the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi did.
 
For the record, Jubail Mangrove Park is Abu Dhabi’s first mangrove forest park with an area of 120,000 square meters and has been opened for the public since Thursday, 30 January 2020. 
 
As quoted from its official website, this attraction was made to improve awareness, appreciation, and understanding about the important ecological functions of mangrove habitat, which includes protecting Abu Dhabi’s coastline and supporting biodiversity. 

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Death Penalty Applicable for Some Corruption Cases: KPK

Death Penalty Applicable for Some Corruption Cases: KPK

English
corruption
Need 25-30 Million More Sinovac Vaccine Doses for Children: Health Ministry

Need 25-30 Million More Sinovac Vaccine Doses for Children: Health Ministry

English
health
Jokowi-Biden Discuss Issues on Indo-Pacific Geopolitics: Minister

Jokowi-Biden Discuss Issues on Indo-Pacific Geopolitics: Minister

English
president joko widodo
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
QS WUR Bongkar Analisis Pemeringkatan, Ini yang Harus Diperhatikan Kampus di Indonesia
Pendidikan

QS WUR Bongkar Analisis Pemeringkatan, Ini yang Harus Diperhatikan Kampus di Indonesia

Ini Komitmen Indonesia Atasi Masalah Perubahan Iklim
Ekonomi

Ini Komitmen Indonesia Atasi Masalah Perubahan Iklim

Xavi Minta Al Sadd Membiarkannya Pulang ke Barcelona
Olahraga

Xavi Minta Al Sadd Membiarkannya Pulang ke Barcelona

Mahfud: Jokowi Mantap Pilih Andika jadi Panglima
Nasional

Mahfud: Jokowi Mantap Pilih Andika jadi Panglima

Hi Warga Jakarta, Ini Lokasi Uji Emisi Kendaraan Gratis!
Otomotif

Hi Warga Jakarta, Ini Lokasi Uji Emisi Kendaraan Gratis!

Pentagon: Tiongkok Perluas Kemampuan Senjata Nuklir Jauh Lebih Cepat
Internasional

Pentagon: Tiongkok Perluas Kemampuan Senjata Nuklir Jauh Lebih Cepat

SBY Berobat Kanker di Amerika, Annisa Pohan Kirim Doa
Hiburan

SBY Berobat Kanker di Amerika, Annisa Pohan Kirim Doa

Huawei akan Jual Bisnis Server untuk Atasi Sanksi AS
Teknologi

Huawei akan Jual Bisnis Server untuk Atasi Sanksi AS

APBN Bantu Masyarakat Miliki Rumah dengan Harga Terjangkau
Properti

APBN Bantu Masyarakat Miliki Rumah dengan Harga Terjangkau

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!