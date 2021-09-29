WHO, Partners Launch Global Strategy to Defeat Meningitis

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Geneva: The United Nations World Health Organization (WHO) and partners launched Tuesday the first ever global strategy to defeat meningitis - a debilitating disease that kills hundreds of thousands of people each year.By 2030, the goals are to eliminate epidemics of bacterial meningitis – the most deadly form of the disease – and to reduce deaths by 70% and halve the number of cases.The organizations estimate that in total, the strategy could save more than 200,000 lives annually and significantly reduce disability caused by the disease.This strategy, the Global Roadmap to Defeat Meningitis by 2030, was launched by a broad coalition of partners involved in meningitis prevention and control at a virtual event, hosted by WHO in Geneva.Its focus is on preventing infections and improving care and diagnosis for those affected."Wherever it occurs, meningitis can be deadly and debilitating; it strikes quickly, has serious health, economic and social consequences, and causes devastating outbreaks," said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, in a press release on Tuesday."It is time to tackle meningitis globally once and for all –by urgently expanding access to existing tools like vaccines, spearheading new research and innovation to prevent, detecting and treating the various causes of the disease, and improving rehabilitation for those affected," he added.Meningitis is a dangerous inflammation of the membranes that surround the brain and spinal cord, predominantly caused by infection with bacteria and viruses.Meningitis that is caused by bacterial infection tends to be the most serious – leading to around 250,000 deaths a year - and can cause fast-spreading epidemics.It kills 1 in 10 of those infected – mostly children and young people - and leaves 1 in 5 with long-lasting disability, such as seizures, hearing and vision loss, neurological damage, and cognitive impairment.Over the last ten years, meningitis epidemics have occurred in all regions of the world, though most commonly in the 'Meningitis Belt,' which spans 26 countries across Sub-Saharan Africa.These epidemics are unpredictable, can severely disrupt health systems, and create poverty - generating catastrophic expenditures for households and communities."More than half a billion Africans are at risk of seasonal meningitis outbreaks but the disease has been off the radar for too long," said Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa."This shift away from firefighting outbreaks to strategic response can’t come soon enough. This roadmap will help protect the health and lives of hundreds of thousands of families who every year fear this disease," Dr Moeti added.Several vaccines protect against meningitis, including meningococcal, Haemophilus influenzae type b and pneumococcal vaccines.However, not all communities have access to these lifesaving vaccines, and many countries are yet to introduce them into their national programmes.While research is underway to develop vaccines for other causes of meningitis, such as Group B Strep bacteria, there remains an urgent need for innovation, funding and research to develop more meningitis-preventive vaccines.Efforts are also needed to strengthen early diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation for all those who need it after contracting the disease.(WAH)