Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati (Photo:MI)
Indonesia Strives to Bridge Differences in G20: Finance Minister

Antara • 15 July 2022 14:13
Badung: Indonesia is committed to bridging various differences and becoming the main supporter of multilateralism in the G20 forum to strengthen collaboration to overcome various current global economic challenges, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati stated.
 
"We want to be an honest liaison. Indonesia will tirelessly seek communications and consultations, so we can continue to build bridges to accommodate the differences," the minister noted while opening the 3rd 2022 G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) Meeting here on Friday.
 
Indrawati remarked that the differences in stances and outlooks in the forum should be regarded as a strength rather than an obstacle.

"The decisions of this forum will affect many countries around the world. Thus, I am certain that you (also) have realized that the global community is taking interest in this meeting," she remarked.
 
Hence, the minister expected that the discussion at the 3rd FMCBG Meeting will focus more on solving technical issues of the global economy.
 
Indrawati is also optimistic that the meeting would produce concrete actions, especially for urgent matters.
 
“Despite the differences in views from a number of countries, some progress has been achieved in the discussion on several pressing issues. I really appreciate it and thank all of you who have supported Indonesia’s (2022 G20) presidency," she stated.
 
Furthermore, the minister cited as an example the concrete results achieved earlier at one of the 2022 G20 meetings, as the finance ministers of G20 countries agreed to establish a Financial Intermediary Fund (FIF) for handling and mitigating any pandemic in future.
 
The 3rd FMCBG meeting will discuss seven priority agendas, comprising the current situation and risks of the global economy, health issues, international financial architecture, financial issues, sustainable finance, infrastructure development, and international taxation.
 
Meanwhile, several issues that became part of the priority agenda are the impacts of the Russian-Ukraine conflict on global food, energy, and financial security.
 
Hence, one of the invited guests of the meeting was Finance Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Marchenko, who partook in the event virtually.
 
Head of the Center for Climate Change and Multilateral Financing Policy at the Indonesian Finance Ministry, Dian Lestari, stated during a press conference on Wednesday (July 13, 2022), that the Ukrainian delegate would be given the opportunity to convey the impact of the conflict on food stability from its national perspective as well as from Ukraine’s perspective as part of the global community. 

 
Peringatan!